Some Joni Mitchell Music Is Still Available on Spotify: Here’s Why

Despite the fact that Joni Mitchell has pulled her music from Spotify over the recent misinformation controversy, some songs still remain. Here’s why:

As of today, several of her albums appear to be available on the streaming service despite her request to pull them. She made the request in solidarity with fellow artist Neil Young, who pulled his music from the platform due to COVID-19 misinformation spread by The Joe Rogan Podcast. Multiple artists have now followed in the footsteps of Young and Mitchell.

The Joni Mitchell albums that remain on the service are the ones released by Universal Music Group. The ones released through Warner Music Group have been successfully taken down. Reps for Joni Mitchell and Universal Music Group declined to respond to Variety’s request for comment on the issue.

Mitchell is the copyright holder on the remaining albums. The issue doesn’t appear to be with Universal Music Group, either. The group also released some of Neil Young’s albums. Those are successfully removed from the service.

Variety speculates that Mitchell and her people sent a formal takedown order to Warner, but not to Universal Music Group. But since there have been no official statements on the issue, it remains a mystery. They could also be in the process of being taken off the platform as well.

Joni Mitchell Explained Her Reasoning For Taking Her Music From The Platform in a Statement

Just like Neil Young, Mitchell explained why she’s taking her music off the platform in a public statement. She posted it to her website.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” she wrote.

She also linked an Open letter from 270 Scientists and Medical professionals written to Spotify. The letter called on Spotify to do something about the misinformation spread on its platform by its most popular podcast host, Joe Rogan. Rogan has spread controversial theories and misinformation about COVID-19 before, but it came to a head on New Year’s eve.

On December 31st, Rogan played host to a highly controversial figure named Dr. Robert Malone who touted claims about the virus and the vaccine not based in scientific data. This largely concerned many members of the scientific community.

Rogan has since posted an apology on Instagram and has said he’ll host more scientific experts on his podcast. Meanwhile, Spotify has added a content warning with links to vaccine and COVID-19 information. But the controversy is still ongoing, and the content warning doesn’t appear to have slowed the tide of artists leaving the platform.

And while Joni Mitchell has a few albums still left, they’ll probably be off the platform soon unless something changes.