Some of Tom Brady’s Peers Don’t Think Retirement Will Stick

Future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady shocked a lot of people earlier this month when he announced his retirement.

At the age of 44, most NFL players are long retired and living the good life away from the game. But Tom Brady just had one of his best seasons at 44-years-old, quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Bucs to the NFL playoffs. Judging from the 2021 season, it appeared Tom Brady had plenty of gas still left in the tank. It is why so many football fans were surprised when he announced he would be hanging up his cleats. But the competitive juices are still flowing for Brady and the 2022 NFL season will come calling soon. It is a big reason why many football experts believe Tom Brady’s retirement won’t hold up. NFL commentator Mike Giardi is among those who believe Tom Brady very well could be back on the football field.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxboro, know him very well, and they said, ‘I don’t believe for a second that he’s done,'” Giardi says. “A lot of people feel like he was almost forced in that direction and he doesn’t want to go in that direction just yet.”

Giardi isn’t alone in his Tom Brady thought process as several former teammates have also predicted the GOAT’s return. Among them is Brady’s longtime favorite target and friend, Rob Gronkowski. Giardi also ponders if Brady could be looking for a different team if and when he returns.

“The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year, they didn’t win a title,” he says. “Now, there’s some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn’t seem that’s gonna be the case.”

Tom Brady Leaves Door Wide Open For Return to NFL

Much of the speculation regarding a potential comeback comes from Tom Brady himself. In a recent appearance on the “Let’s Go” podcast, the quarterback doesn’t exactly slam the door shut on his retirement plan.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” he says. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Tom Brady also notes in the podcast appearance that he is looking forward to a post-football life.

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he continues. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”