Songwriters Organizing Protest of Spotify in Los Angeles Over Royalties, Joe Rogan Controversy

Songwriters in Los Angeles, CA are organizing a peaceful protest against Spotify, amid controversies and royalty disputes. The protest will be led by Grammy-winning songwriter Tiffany Red and the advocacy group the 100 Percenters. The protest will take place on February 28. The exact location and other details have yet to be released by Red or the group.

“Spotify was built on the backs of the music creators, yet we have the smallest piece of the pie,” Tiffany Red said in a statement about the protest. “Songwriters and producers deserve to make a living wage, but instead, the [digital service providers] and record labels are making billions while we make peanuts. Enough is enough; our voices will be heard.”

Spotify Taking Legal Action Against Mandatory Royalty Increase

Red’s stance is based on Spotify’s efforts to keep royalty checks low. The streaming service, along with others, has taken legal action to protest a decree made by the Copyright Royalty Board. The board sets streaming rates every five years. In 2018, they said that songwriters will be paid a 44% royalty increase.

Of course, the recent news about Joe Rogan and Neil Young also has a part to play in this protest. Young and others have pulled their music off of the streaming site. But Tiffany Red and the 100 Percenters say that their issues with Spotify go far beyond that.

“Songwriters are currently paid less than a penny per stream by Spotify, despite the streaming giant offering Rogan hundreds of millions for a podcast,” the 100 Percenters said. “Years of paltry royalty rates, the recent Joe Rogan controversy, and a mass exodus from the platform by high-profile artists have created the perfect storm; the Spotify curtain is being pulled back — and underpaid songwriters are finally being heard.”

Variety reports that Spotify will take the 44% raise to court in April. The raise was included in 2018’s Music Modernization Act.

The Streaming Payment Process Is Complex

Spotify and other music giants have complex systems in place for paying artists. In most cases, it’s actually labels and publishers that get the check. Profits get divided up between everyone involved. Generally, songwriters are at the very end of that line.

To better explain their system, Spotify made a website to show it. On top of that, they said that they had paid more than $23 billion to rights holders. Since there are countless artists that use the site, it’s not possible to figure out exactly how much each rights holder gets paid. Streaming is growing in popularity, and services like Spotify benefit from that. However, songwriters and artists are known to get little of that profit.

Overall, the 100 Percenters say that the fight for fair royalties is “a ruthless battleground, where many music creators’ livelihoods hang in the balance.”