‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Joining ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

It looks like Sons of Anarchy alumn Ray McKinnon has a new gig lined up as part of the cast for a prequel series connected with John Wick.

McKinnon played Lincoln Potter on the FX series. This new series titled The Continental on Starz will be a prequel to the film series that stars Keanu Reeves. We get more details in this story from Deadline.

Besides being on Sons of Anarchy, McKinnon is the creator of the Peabody Award-winning series Rectify. He also played Potter on the FX’s Mayans MC. Recently, McKinnon wrapped up being a part of the Fox limited series Dopesick.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum All Set To Play Jenkins In ‘The Continental’

Also joining the cast of The Continental are Katie McGrath, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa. They have been cast opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in The Continental. This will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series.

Other cast members already on board include Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and, Ben Robson. The Sons of Anarchy alum will play Jenkins; McGrath will play The Adjudicator; and McKinnon portrays Jenkins. Also, Shapiro is Lemmy, and Musashi and Mazepa will play High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel.

Showrunners and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are writing the series. Others involved as executive producers include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese.

Additional Cast Members Have Quite A Track Record of Shows

Let’s talk about the cast and their track record of shows. McGrath recently wrapped filming the role of Lena Luther in the CW’s Supergirl. Other TV credits for her include Dracula and BBC’s Merlin. She has been seen on the big screen in Jurassic World and in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of The Sword.

Shapiro’s credits include playing Mr. Shapiro in Never Have I Ever that stars Mindy Kaling. Musashi started out as part of the Tokyo-based AAC Stunts. TV credits for Musashi include Fear of the Walking Dead, Iron Fist, and The Last Ship.

Mazepa, on film work, includes Malignant and The Unholy. Of course, Sons of Anarchy did star actor Ron Perlman. Many also know him from the Hellboy movies, too. Is there a Hellboy 3 in the future?

Perlman spoke with The Independent recently about that possibility. “Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f***ing years old,” Perlman said to The Independent. “We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f***ing thing done.”