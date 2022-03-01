‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Recalls ‘Great Experience’ Working With Stephen King

Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal reflected on one of her adventures with an incredible author. She recalled a “great experience” working with American author, Stephen King.

Stephen King has a handful of creepy cameo scenes in his movies and television shows. He often finds places to pop up in productions based on his work. However, he’s shown off his acting chops in other productions, too. Remember his cameo in this 2010 episode of Sons of Anarchy?

Kurt Sutter Reflected on Stephen King in Sons of Anarchy For One Special Episode

In the 2010 episode, the author plays an incredibly frightening character. And the creator of the show, Kurt Sutter recently explained how this episode all started via Twitter.

Recently, the Sons of Anarchy creator started sharing an “Easter Egg Sunday,” where he explains how certain segments of the production came together. On February 8, Sutter recalled working with one of our all-time favorite authors.

As you come across the post, you’ll see several photos of King playing Bachman in the Sons of Anarchy Season three episode. Then, fans are able to read a detailed caption above the photos.

In the post’s caption, Sutter wrote, “Happy #EasterEggSunday. Going to start doing one of these a week. Every Tuesday. An easter egg from one of my projects with a little history. Kicking it off with the story behind the great @StephenKing’s cameo on Sons. Let me know what you think…”

Katey Sagal Enjoyed Every Minute of Working With the Author

Shortly after, Sagal re-shared the tweet with a sweet caption for the author. She admitted that she cherished every minute of working with King. In the caption of the tweet, Sagal said, “Love this!! Working with Stephen was such a great experience.”

It looks like fans agree with Sagal on this show being a great experience. For example, one user wrote her a sweet message. “I love this and remember realizing it was @StephenKing when watching the show. It was a great surprise since he is one of my all time favorite authors! I still miss SOA and have to rewatch it every few years. You were incredible and diabolical!!”

According to CinemaBlend, Sutter offered King the role because of shared appreciation for each other’s work. So, he found the time to participate in this cameo.

Currently, Sons of Anarchy is streaming on Hulu. And if you want to watch the episode with Stephen King, it’s the third episode of the third season.