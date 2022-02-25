‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Has a Cup of Coffee with an ‘Old Friend’

Sons of Anarchy alum Ron Perlman sat down at a coffee shop with a good friend that earned him a lot of fame.

It’s been 14 years since he saw this friend, so they probably had lots to catch up on. Take a look for yourself.

“Had coffee with an old friend today,” Perlman shared.

We don’t know how in the heck the barista managed to infuse Hellboy’s image in the foam of his latte, but it’s incredibly impressive. In fact, we wouldn’t be able to drink it – it’s practically a work of art!

Still, we’re happy to see that the Sons of Anarchy star still maintains a good relationship with one of his most popular personas – especially when so many fans are demanding another sequel to the franchise.

“Hopefully we see him again some day,” one Hellboy fan said.

Some are even willing to compromise on their expectations.

“Please saw y’all are making part 3!!! You could do it animated!!!” another fan suggested.

A third added, “Hell Boy 3 baby. We want and need it.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Addresses Whether There Will Be a ‘Hellboy 3’

This wasn’t the first instance in which the Sons of Anarchy star mentioned Hellboy. In fact, just last month, he posted a photo of a headline that addressed the possibility of Hellboy 3.

The headline read, “Ron Perlman Not Eager to Make ‘Hellboy 3′ at ’71 F–ing Years Old,’ but ‘We Owe This to Fans.'”

But before fans got their hopes too high, he clarified, “in case there’s any confusion, this is more an aspiration than an announcement.”

Earlier this year, the Sons of Anarchy alum spoke to The Independent about the potential upcoming film.

“Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f—ing years old,” Perlman said. “[But] we owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f—ing thing done.”

Filmmaker Neil Marshall revived the Hellboy franchise in 2019, but the Sons of Anarchy alum didn’t want to participate without the original director, Guillermo del Toro.

“The reboot was something I had the opportunity to participate in and decided that the only version of ‘Hellboy’ I’m interested in is the one I do with Guillermo,” Perlman said at the time. “So in walking away from it, I truly walked away from it, and haven’t seen it or heard much about it. I wished them well, but it was not in my bailiwick.”