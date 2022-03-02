‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Reflects on ‘Beautiful Soirée’ at the HCA Awards

The Sons of Anarchy alum Ron Perlman recently reflected on a “beautiful soirée” at the HCA awards.

Earlier today, the actor updated his fans with a post from the HCA awards. Judging by the post, it looks like his favorite memory since there’s only one picture. In the post’s caption, Perlman gave credit to the people who made him look incredible for this big night. He wrote, “…at the HCA awards last night. A beautiful soirée

honoring many talented artists including our pal GDT.” Check out the list of names he provided below.

“Stylist: @shea.daspin.

Dress: @badgleymischka.

Suit: @brioniofficial.

Jewels: @davidyurman.

Cufflinks: @davidyurmanmen.

Bag: @benedettabruzziches.

Hair: @b_with_abee.

Mua: @stephanienavarro.”

Look at the picture here:

Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks these stars look absolutely stunning. Because several fans flooded the comments with lovely messages towards them. For example, one user wrote, “You both look pretty snazzy!!!!!”

On another note, Perlman recently welcomed the newest addition to the family. That’s right, Outsiders! On February 8 (2022), the Sons of Anarchy helped welcome his grandson into the world. Since then, the little guy has been in numerous Instagram posts.

Ron Perlman Recently Spent Some Time With His Grandson

Last month (February), the Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman shared a picture with his grandson, Benny via Instagram.

“Got me some fresh back-up,” Perlman wrote in the caption. “Me ‘n benny…can’t miss!”

Look at the adorable photo here:

Additionally, several fans commented on the post with nothing but love for the photo. Let’s take a look at a few of the popular comments below.

One user wrote, “This baby has gramps wrapped all around his little finger.”

“Hello little benny, look at you: you make your grandpa happy and new,” another fan said.

Shortly after, someone else commented, “What a beautiful Baby! Wish you both just the best! Enjoy it.”

The Sons of Anarchy Star Face a Rude Awakening in One of His Roles

After an intense role, Ron Perlman revealed that it completely changed his life. In a recent interview, Perlman dived in deeper with where the role took him.

First, he said, “I projected that as a successful actor I would get the amount of attention I had always wanted. All the hip people would want to have lunch with me and I would no longer have any problems.”

Shortly after, he thought fame would help him get rid of his terrible self-image. But fame ended up being the complete opposite of his expectations.

“There was no difference, no phone calls, no offers, people were not jumping through hoops to meet me,” he added. “I had been set up and then none of the things they promised came true. I was destroyed.”

Read more here.