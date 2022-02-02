There aren’t many shows as iconic as “Sons of Anarchy” was throughout its seven-year run on FX. The show was a massive hit. It was created by Kurt Sutter, and the show featured quite the cast of characters that so many folks fell in love with within SAMCRO.

One of those characters was, Jax Teller, played by Charlie Hunnam. The former president of SAMCRO was a popular figure throughout, but did you know Hunnam needed a body double for one scene in the show?

Yes, in the show intro, at the very end, the viewer sees the back of Jax with the “Sons of Anarchy” tattoo draped across his back. However, that was not Hunnam, it was a body double.

Tyson Sullivan, who played Hunnam’s body double on the show, told the Irish Business Times, “I got booked as the body double of the guy on the show who is Charlie Hunnam, but at the time, it was this show that nobody really knew about. I just went in, there were like five or six of us, and they’re like, ‘Take off your shirts, let us look at your backs,’ and that was like the main part.”

Charlie Hunnam on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Hunnam played an iconic role in “Sons of Anarchy.” Jax was a complicated leader on the show. When fans first met him, he wanted to change the club as V.P. After finding his father’s journal, it prompted Jax to want to change it all. He did not want SAMCRO to continue on the path that it was going down. Clay Morrow, his stepfather, disagreed as president. This early power struggle was a tough one to navigate.

Hunnam told People, “It was a very deep experience.” He continued, “I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined.”

It took a lot out of Hunnam. The character asked a lot of the actors. Especially as the series went along, losing his best friend, his wife, and his mother. It was a lot for Jax Teller to go through over the course of seven seasons.

Could Hunnam ever do a prequel with Jax Teller? It’s unlikely as he said, “He’s dead now.” Hunnam continued, “So there would be no ever bringing him back…When he died, he died.”

Hunnam wore the character of Jax Teller for a long time. The role was an iconic one on “Sons of Anarchy”, but he does not want to jump back into that role. The character had a rough road, that ended with him riding off into the sunset.

You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on FX.