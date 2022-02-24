‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Compare Jax Teller’s Character Arc to Walter White

“Sons of Anarchy” was one of the most iconic shows of its time. It was a big-time show on FX for a multitude of reasons, one of which was how the show evolved over the course of seven seasons with Jax Teller at the helm of SAMCRO. In the beginning, like Walter White on “Breaking Bad”, Jax thought what he was doing for the club was for the right reasons. Similar to White, that changed the longer he was in charge and the longer he worked for who he worked for. So, some “Sons of Anarchy” fans have compared Jax Teller’s character arc to Walter White.

One user on the Reddit thread wrote, “I didn’t root for Jax the whole way through the show; honestly, I think I rooted for Walter the majority of the show, because he was so well written and interesting. I was done with Jax by like Season 6. Season 7 I truly didn’t care about anybody left besides maybe Nero.” The difference for the two for this user was the way in which Walter was written vs. Jax. With everything Jax and the club did, it was hard to continue to root for SAMCRO to figure it all out and for Jax to turn the club around. For Walter, it was a bit different. He also only had to deal with Jesse and a much smaller circle. With Jax, he was tasked with running an entire motorcycle club.

Who Jax Was on “Sons of Anarchy”

Another user wrote, “I think a lot of it is the actor’s performance too. Jax was always played as handsome, golly gee, charming, conflicted, lovable Hamlet type throughout whereas Bryan Cranston lost some of that charm and moral confusion and went straight to outright psychopath near the end.” Part of it was the difference in looks for this user. He did a bunch of horrible things over seven seasons, like Walt. But they were not the same in the looks department. Jax was also a charmer and Walt was anything but.

Walt vs. Jax

Still, the comparisons are fair. With Jax, he thought he could change SAMCRO for the better of the club if he became President. He took down his stepdad Clay Morrow. However, it came at a cost. Jax kept making moves that paid a price to who he was and where the club was going, but he did not recognize that in the moment. He only realized at the end what all happened and how far he had fallen.

For Walt, he recognized it early. He liked it. It was a different feeling for him when he got the power and became Heisenberg. The two were wired differently. However, in the end, both did fall to their worst impulses. Who they were at the beginning of the show could not be more unrecognizable than who they were at the end of the show.