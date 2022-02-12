‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Debate Their Favorite Characters

“Sons of Anarchy” is one of the biggest shows of the last twenty years. The FX show ran for seven seasons on the network. Folks loved spending time with the cast of characters in SAMCRO. However, there were so many characters on the program it’s fair to wonder who fans loved the most. Each character had their own interesting elements whether it was Jax Teller or Juice. They were all different but interesting in their own way. Well, some “Sons of Anarchy” fans have been debating their favorite characters.

The two most common answers in a new thread on Reddit amongst fans were Jax and Chibs. Ironically enough, both ended up becoming president of SAMCRO at one point. For very different reasons, of course. However, fans liked those two characters a lot. They were both working to make the club better. They were also both quite loyal to one another over the course of the seven seasons on the show. Jax wanted Chibs to replace him and Chibs backed Jax to replace Clay.

Theo Rossi on “Sons of Anarchy”

Juice was another complicated, sad character. He just wanted to fit in and be a part of a family and he had that early on in SAMCRO. However, it got bad for Juice as the show went on and it never got better.

Rossi told Deadline, “My favorite shows on television have been shows like The Wire and The Shield–shows that never really got the attention they deserved. Mainly The Wire. These are some of the greatest shows on television. Something happens along the line where–and I believe this with actors as well–I think you’re either just picked or you’re kind of not. I hate to say that like it’s this big thing, but it’s like you see the same actors all the time. You see the same shows all the time, and then occasionally to shake it up a little, they throw someone in. “

The show really was in that same vein.

He continued, “But like I said recently, and I’ll say this to anyone, I think if you take the best scenes from Sons, especially over the last couple of years, and you put them side by side against any other television show, I just don’t see how you don’t put it up there. But you know what, it’s okay because at the end of the day, what you want in a television show is you want people to watch it, and we had that in spades.”

It was one of the best shows of its time and fans loved it. Rossi concluded, “He was such a sweet soul and he never belonged in the situations he was in.” You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.