One of the most iconic shows of the 21st century was “Sons of Anarchy” on FX. Yes, the show ran for seven memorable seasons. It featured an unforgettable cast headlined by Charlie Hunnam, who played Jax Teller all seven seasons. The tragedy was everywhere on the show. From the beginning. However, “Sons of Anarchy” fans are still “gutted” about what happened to one particular character: Juice.

Juice was a memorable character, not just for his unique hairstyle, but because of what the character went through in the later seasons. None of it was good. Juice, played by Theo Rossi, was dealt a bad hand and after he went to prison again later on in the show and dealt with what he dealt with it was all bad for Juice.

Fans on Reddit have been talking about his character’s arc.

Juice’s Arc on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

One fan wrote about Juice’s arc, “I think that was very deliberate.” The story of juice is that of many young criminals. They get swept into a life of crime they don’t belong in, attracted by the money and lifestyle, persuaded by the hardcore old school criminals like Clay and quickly get in over their head in a life they should never of been in in the first place and end up dying tragically, unnecessarily and horribly. This message would of been even more convincing if the original plan had happened, which was to give this story/message to half sack. But when the actor was fired they improvised and gave it to juice.”

It was a tough ending for Juice, but that was the life in SAMCRO on “Sons of Anarchy.”

Theo Rossi on Juice

Rossi told Deadline about his role, “He was an innocent in an extremely chaotic world. He was such a sweet soul and he never belonged in the situations he was in. He led with his heart and not his head, and all he searched for his entire existence in that show was a family.”

Juice was wired differently. The young SAMCRO member just wanted to belong. Rossi added, “He just wanted to be accepted.” He found that early on in SAMCRO.

Rossi concluded, “He wanted people to love him and because of that, he was extremely manipulated. I’ve never played a character like that. I usually play guys who are moving forward regardless of anybody else. Most characters that are offered nowadays have a bit of an ego about them, especially certain guys like me, you play these guys that are maybe more along the line of criminal-minded or trying to be the aggressor and he was actually the opposite. I miss that guy all the time because he was such a sweet soul. As weird as that sounds for someone who killed a lot of people and stole drugs.”

You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.