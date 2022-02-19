‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Shares Hilarious ‘Grandsons of Anarchy’ Clip

Is a show following the exploits of an outlaw motorcycle club appropriate for young children? Probably not. But a “TV-MA” rating rarely stops children from watching exactly what they want, and Sons of Anarchy has its fair share of rebellious young fans. In a recent Instagram post, Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal shared an adorable video depicting a group of these child fans living out their SOA dreams entitled “Grandsons of Anarchy.”

In the video, a gang of juice box-drinking, water gun-wielding, tricycle-riding youths pedaled around the Sons of Anarchy set. Two ATF agents tried to bust their operation but were unsuccessful, finding “just water” in the gang’s hideout.

A water fight had just broken out, water guns firing and water balloons flying, when the kids were caught by Gemma and Jax Teller (Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam). The Tellers demanded to know why they were unsupervised and how they got on the lot, and the children fled.

Hearts and laughing emojis abound, fans loved the video just as much as Katey Sagal. Many left adoring comments such as, “Brilliant, great to see you guys again on the SOA set” and “Love it!!! P.S. I’m watching SOA for the 100th time!”

Katey Sagal Yearns to Perform Live on Stage

Ultra-talented Katey Sagal isn’t just an award-winning actress and Instagram comedian but a musician as well. In fact, her career in music precedes her acting experience! Sagal performed as a backing vocalist in the 70s and 80s before releasing her first solo album Well…. in 1994. After releasing a second album in 2004, Sagal helped create the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack.

And lately, the actress has been longing to get back on stage. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Sagal shares, “I really wish I had a gig coming up! Might just have to get something on the books. Who’d come out to see me if I did??” The video shows Sagal performing the Tom Petty classic “Free Fallin'” at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival back in 2013.

Well, Sagal asked and got her answer! Over 1,000 fans flooded the comments to inform the Conners actress that they would be overjoyed by her return to the stage. One fan writes, “Please do! It’s my dream to go to one of your gigs.” Another says, “Name the place and time and I’ll be there!” It seems that Sagal’s fans are right there with her in the hopes that she resumes her career in music one day soon.