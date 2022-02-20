‘Sons of Anarchy’: One Tig Fan Theory Is a Game Changer

As the most violent club member on “Sons of Anarchy,” Tig Trager has definitely had his fair share of destructive relationships. But, there’s one that fans speculate happened off screen. It’s an unusual relationship, but worth considering.

Fans on Reddit took to discussing the scenes with a nomad biker named Kozik from season 3. Tig adamantly refused to let him join SAMCRO, citing an incident in his past. Turns out, the incident was about a dog, but fans read a little more into it than that.

There was some speculation that the dog died, that Kozik was supposed to feed her but couldn’t. There was also one comment that mused that Tig and Kozik were roommates and when they moved out Kozik took the dog, causing the rift. The latter is closer to the main theory, but it’s a little bit more than a case of “oh my God, they were roommates.”

“Kozik and Tig dated and when they broke up Kozik took the dog with him,” one fan mentioned. “I mean it’s farfetched but it made sense to me at the time.”

“I’d support it,” another fan wrote. “Whether Tig seems bi/gay or not isn’t even the biggest factor in this, it’s the huge amount of tension they have for each other, like it screams two bitter exes to me.”

Without getting into gender and sexuality politics here, it’s crucial to note that Tig doesn’t seem entirely straight. Remember when he was in a romantic relationship with Venus Van Damme? Obviously, he didn’t care that Venus was transgender, and saw her just as she was: a woman. But, his fluidity with sexuality could explain why he’s so bitter about Kozik. Being exes does kind of explain why he hates him so much. It seems like the backstory was purposefully vague to spark discussion like this.

‘Sons of Anarchy’: The Little Details are Crucial

The small details in the show’s opening were definitely important to “Sons of Anarchy” and its creator, Kurt Sutter. For example, when the club is riding in formation, it’s not just a random assortment of motorcycles. It actually goes by rank, so every time the club rides out together like that, they form up by rank.

They also ride in a staggered placement, which is a formation that real motorcycle groups ride in. This allows everyone a clear line of sight and the ability for quick maneuvering in case of road hazards or accidents. It’s the little details like this that make the show believable and earned it its huge following.

Additionally, there’s a moment in the opener where a man lifts his shirt and his tattoos form the actor’s name, as they did for many other characters. Some fans assumed these were Jax Teller’s tattoos, but if you look closely, they’re a grouping of smiley faces. Who do we know that gets smiley face tattoos every time he offs someone? That’s right, Happy. Every tattoo that morphs into an actor’s name matches the character. So, David Labrava’s name, David Labrava’s character. It’s the little things.