‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Reacts To Starring in Two Films Nominated for Academy Awards

Ron Perlman said he was “blessed” after the former “Sons of Anarchy” star found out he starred in two Academy Award-nominated films. The 71-year-old actor played in “Nightmare Alley” and Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.”

Perlman took to Instagram to express that he was “been grappling all day with finding words to reflect what something like that makes you feel.” He posted movie posters for both films.

He said it was “good fortune” to work with “two greats like Guillermo Del Toro and Adam McKay.” The actor also thanked God for “keeping me around long enough to see (this day) and for bringing me to the attention (of the directors).

In 2008, Ron Perlman played Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club national president Clay Morrow in the FX series “Sons of Anarchy.” The show ran from 2008 to 2014.

Ron Perlman Blasts ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics

The longtime actor told The Independent in another story last month that “internet journalism” had hurt his “Don’t Look Up” film.

The quote was something like: “(Expletive) you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating. It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

Perlman plays Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space. Drask must destroy a comet that’s hurtling toward the planet.

The actor took critics to task over their reviews of the polarizing Netflix film. Still, the movie earned lots of award nominations. So, Perlman has to be more than happy about that.

Ron Perlman Opens Up About His ‘Hellboy’ Role

Two weeks ago, the native New Yorker told Variety that he wasn’t thrilled about reprising his role as “Hellboy.”

The star played the comic book hero in 2004. He did it again for the 2008 “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Both times he did it for his “Nightmare Alley” director del Toro. Ron Perlman also lent his voice for two animated features in 2006 and 2007.

But, he told the website, “[But] we owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f*&%ing thing done.”

Variety reported that a planned third movie ending the trilogy didn’t happen because “Hellboy II” didn’t surpass $200 million at the global box office.

In 2019, a failed reboot of the character involved “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour. Both del Toro and Ron Perlman did not work on the film. This film bombed, taking in $44 million at the global box office off a $50 million budget. Reportedly, Perlman balked at the 2019 movie because of his longtime director’s absence.

Harbour cited fan loyalty to Perlman and del Toro as to why the movie failed.

But now maybe “Hellboy 3” can happen. Del Toro’s done with “Nightmare Alley” and working on a Christmas release of an adaptation of “Pinocchio” coming. If the busy director finds the time, it sounds like Perlman would be ready and able to step back into his role.