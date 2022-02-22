‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Shows Love to Fans on His Birthday: ‘Your Generosity Is Palpable’

“Sons of Anarchy” was an iconic show for over 7 years on FX. The show was a hit for a multitude of reasons, one of which was the stars. However, it also had to do with SAMCRO as a whole. It was a collective effort that made the show great. One of those folks was Tig, who was played by Kim Coates. He became a beloved figure throughout the program. Now, the show is over. Still, though, the “Sons of Anarchy” star Kim Coates showed some to his fans on his birthday this week.

Coates tweeted back at a fan who wished him a ‘Happy Birthday’. He loved the message and responded with gratitude. He wrote, “Your generosity is palpable.”

Well aren’t you boys n girls sumpin else. I’m just flying around the sun for my 64th visit..and social media is off the charts. I’m not a huge birthday guy BUT love that all of youse are !!!! Thanks for this. And the Doors song to boot. Your generosity is palpable.. much love. KC https://t.co/vQS4oC7l5q — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) February 21, 2022

Kim Coates on “Sons of Anarchy”

Coates starred as Tig on the show throughout its run. However, he was not always a lock to play the role. He told Lamplight Review, “I’m very lucky, man. I was hesitant to take this part, I really was. I’d never been a regular on a television show ever before. I’d done all my movies and I’d done my arcs on TV, but I was a movie guy, and I’m telling you – when I got offered this guy, I said to Kurt, “I need to see something.” And he shows me one scene, and it was a very, very beautiful scene with Ron early on in the show, first season. But it was violent, it was hardcore, tough, violent —-, and I said “I have no interest in playing just a sociopath bad guy, I’m gonna pass.”

It was an iconic role for Coates, but he had to take a leap of faith. Tig, especially early on, was a different kind of character. However, he evolved over the years. His relationship with Clay and Jax and SAMCRO continued to evolve. Gemma Teller, too.

Coates concluded, “And Sutter looked me in the eye and he said, “Listen to me. This guy is gonna be everything. He’s gonna be multi-layered: sicko, tough, soft, tears, loyalty, humor. Please man, come along. Trust me.” And I did, and I’m glad that I did. You know, he’s got ten leads to write for. It’s tough, I know it’s tough. But when he does write for Tig, I’m a lucky boy, because I get some of the best stuff ever, and I’m thrilled that all of FX trusts me with that acting, and I get to do it. It’s fun to be in this guy’s head, for sure.”

He took the chance and it paid off. Tig was a strange cat, but he was a complicated cat and Kurt Sutter was right about it. Coates needed to take the role as it would become a big hit for him. You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.