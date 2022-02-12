‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Has a Discussion with Newborn Grandson ‘Little Benny’

Days after announcing the birth of his new grandson, Benny, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman took to his Instagram to share a snapshot of him holding the little one while having a discussion.

“Little Benny [and] gramps mid-discussion…” the Sons of Anarchy star declares in the post.

The Sons of Anarchy castmate recently celebrated being a part of two Academy Award Best Picture nominees. He was in the films Nightmare Alley and Don’t Look Up. “To have the great good fortune to be in two Academy Award Best Picture Nominees..been grappling all day with finding words to reflect what something like that makes you feel. It all comes down to this. Thank you to God for keeping me around long enough to see it and for bringing me to the attention of two greats like Guillermo Del Toro and Adam McKay. Blessed.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Addresses the Critics of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Last month, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman addressed the critics of Netflix’s apocalyptic comedy film Don’t Look Up. He played Colonel Benedict Drank, a war veteran and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. His character was sent up with the initial launch to divert the comet from hitting Earth.

“F— you and your self-importance,” the Sons of Anarchy actor declared during his interview with The Independent. “And this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something. Just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea of creating. It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

The Sons of Anarchy castmate also told the media outlet that he understands the critical backlash to the film is part of how the internet has almost “killed” journalism. “And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.”

However, despite the criticism, Don’t Look Up has managed to secure four Golden Globe nominations and six Critics Choice Awards. This includes best picture category. The film’s cast is also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the outstanding ensemble in a motion picture category. The film was named one of the 10 best films of 2021 by the National Board of Review.

While also chatting about his relationship with Nightmare Alley director Guillermo del Toro, the Sons of Anarchy star revealed that the filmmaker actually wrote him a letter. “It was a letter you don’t get very often in life. The type of letter you save and when you have the money, you frame it. Reading the letter, it was like I’d won a lifetime achievement award. I was an obscure character actor behind these masks. Nobody recognized me, let alone knew my name, but he did.”