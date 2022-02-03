‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Tommy Flanagan Exits ‘Mayans M.C.’ Ahead of Season 4

Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan is leaving his role of Filip “Chibs” Telford on the hit series Sons of Anarchy behind. After his recent crossover appearance in Season 2 of the American crime drama Mayans M.C., Flanagan says this may be the end of his days as the motorcycle club member. Up next, the actor will star in Power Book IV: Force on Starz debuting on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Flanagan confirmed his decision in an interview with Deadline on Wednesday as part of Power‘s presentation for the Cable Television Administration and Marketing Society (CTAM). In speaking with Deadline on whether he would consider making another appearance as Chibs on Mayans M.C., Flanagan responded with, “Nah.”

“I’m doing a proper show now,” he said. Flanagan thinks Chibs has become a “sweetheart” and is “riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

Tommy Flanagan’s Chibs amassed many die-hard fans during his time on-screen. One supporter, in particular, is sad to see him go but is ready to see Flanagan in a new light.

“I loved Chibs too but we need [Tommy] over here,” said writer, and creator behind the Power empire, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Jackson produced the hit series in collaboration with Courtney A. Kemp.

Catch Tommy Flanagan in Power Book IV: Force

In the upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force, a scrappy Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) cuts all ties with New York moving his operation to Chicago. Egan will continue his mission to become the biggest drug dealer in town. The series premiere will air on February 6.

As for Flanagan, he will play the role of Walter Flynn, a Chicago-based crime boss in Force opposite the show’s protagonist, Tommy Egan.

“[Walter] been top dog for 30 years in Chicago, no one hands you that in a f—ing gift basket,” Flanagan told Deadline. “To get on top like that, you’ve got to have some serious cojones on you. [Tommy] is going to get slapped! I can’t wait for you guys to see this story.”

Power got its start in 2014. Since its debut, the American crime drama has gone on to inspire four spin-offs including, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

It’s the end of an era as we say goodbye to the former Redwood Original president. Flanagan’s portrayal of Filip “Chibs” Telford earned him many accolades. Flanagan appeared as Chibs in every season of Sons of Anarchy totaling 88 episodes. Flanagan went on to make a cameo appearance in Mayans M.C. which has been renewed for a fourth season set to debut in 2022 on FX.

Look out for Tommy Flanagan in recent works including Westworld, Wu Assassins, The Wave, The Rising Hawk, Killers Anonymous, and the new action-thriller Banshee starring Antonio Banderas.