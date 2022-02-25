‘Sons of Anarchy’ vs. ‘The Shield’: Fans Debate Which Series Had Most Upsetting Character Deaths

“Sons of Anarchy” and “The Shield” were both iconic FX shows for a number of years on the network. Both shows dealt with main characters who were not exactly folks you should be cheering for. However, they were extremely interesting. Because of the nature of their business, though, a lot of darkness follows around both SAMCRO and the squad room. Well, some fans of both programs are debating which series had the most upsetting character death.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “That’s a tough one. Lem was a desperate man betrayed by a brother, Opie sacrificed himself for his brothers. Probably Lem? Don’t get me wrong, the brutality of Opie’s death with Jax, Tig and Chibs’ reaction almost brought me to tears, but it was the final stroke for a broken man. Whereas for Lem it was a crushing of hope with betrayal.”

They were different circumstances. For Lem, it was more of a gut punch because of the circumstances involved. He was alone and betrayed. Opie was different. Everything else in his life had begun to fall apart and he made one final sacrifice for his brothers in SAMCRO. It was still brutal to see the reactions from Jax and the rest of SAMCRO, but it felt like that was where Opie’s story would ultimately lead. Lem felt different.

Ryan Hurst on “Sons of Anarchy”

Opie was a fan favorite on the show. His fall was a brutal one, especially with how Clay treated him and the result of his paranoia. Hurst told CinemaBlend, “A few seasons back when Opie sat down with Clay and the club when they thought he was a rat, he said, “It looks this way, but it’s not this way,” and he was led to believe everything was cool. And then Clay turned around, tried to kill him and ended up offing his wife [Donna].”

It was a difficult situation for Opie to find himself in. He continued, “There’s a similar thing brewing now between Jax and Opie. He feels betrayed [because] Jax convinced Opie to sign off on the [drug cartel deal] without telling him he was planning on leaving the club, which is lying by omission. That, plus his trust being broken with Lyla, his trust in people in general has really been broken down and torn apart. For the foreseeable future of Jax and Opie, Jax is really going to have to prove himself in a way that can salvage their relationship.”

Opie throughout the show was a victim of trusting the wrong people. Clay and Jax were different, but they were still ultimately looking out for themselves by any means necessary. They just went about it in different ways. Along with Jax not realizing in the moment just how much he was changing.

You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.