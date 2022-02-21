Sports News of the Week: Juwan Howard Throws a Punch, NBA All-Star Weekend, Daytona 500 Results, and More

Sports fans, we’ve survived one full week without football now, so congrats. The college and professional football seasons are officially over now that the Super Bowl has passed. But we’ve still got plenty of other huge sports storylines to pay attention to. This past week, the 2022 NBA All-Star festivities occurred in Cleveland, the Daytona 500 opened up the new NASCAR season, and Juwan Howard threw a punch after the Michigan game on Sunday. Let’s take a look back at what you might’ve missed in the sports world over the last week.

In Case You Missed It

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard punched an opposing assistant coach, could lose his job

NBA All-Star Weekend celebrates 75th anniversary with dozens of NBA icons, lackluster dunk contest

Austin Cindric wins the Daytona 500 as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway

Major League Baseball delayed spring training until next month

What to Watch For This Week In Sports

The Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

A great weekend for college basketball. Several Top 25 matchups, including No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Arkansas, No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 17 Tennessee, No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 10 Baylor, and No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s.

UFC Fight Night: Russian Islam Makhachev will take on American Bobby Green in the catch weight main event Friday night.

The NBA returns to its regular schedule on Thursday night. With only 24 games left in the season, every game counts for playoff contenders.

It’s a critical week of negotiations for baseball. Will the MLB and the Players Association strike a deal?

Juwan Howard Lashes Out After Losing to Wisconsin

University of Michigan alumni and fans might want to look away since the Juwan Howard honeymoon might already be over. After taking over the men’s basketball program before the 2019-20 season, Howard led the Wolverines to the Elite Eight last year in only his second year in charge. However, Michigan is now unranked in his third season and on the bubble when it comes to making the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday afternoon, the team’s struggles this season came to a head in the postgame handshake line after they lost 77-63 to the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers. Tempers boiled over as Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got into a war of words on the sideline. Players and coaches got in between the coaches, but Howard lashed out and hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face in the scuffle.

Terrible scene at the end of the @umichbball and @BadgerMBB game. #juwanhoward may be gone for the season. pic.twitter.com/bHyqFHRhki — Jeff Smith WTOL 11 (@JDSmithMedia) February 20, 2022

A massive tussle between players and coaches from both sides took over before cooler heads prevailed. Now, many fans and college basketball analysts are calling for Michigan to fire Juwan Howard. At a minimum, the former Fab Five member is looking at a lengthy suspension.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Cleveland, Ohio welcomed the 2022 NBA All-Star Game along with its typical festivities over the weekend. Fans took in the Celebrity Game, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and the All-Star Game itself. As always, there were some highs to the weekend and some lows.

THE GOOD – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry continues to prove why he’s the greatest shooter to ever play the game. By halftime of the All-Star Game last night, Curry had already drained eight 3-pointers. He’d go on to score a game-high 50 points and hit an All-Star record 16 three-pointers on his way to claiming MVP honors. Curry also joined more than 40 other NBA legends during a halftime ceremony that honored the top 75 players in NBA history. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Dominique Wilkins, George Gervin, Reggie Miller and many more made appearances in a star-studded celebration for the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

THE BAD – Defense. Defense. Defense. This ends up being an annual complaint about the NBA All-Star Game. The best basketball players in the world go head-to-head, but the game itself lacks tenacity and defense is nowhere to be seen. Shots are barely contested so the game often resembles a free-flowing pickup game compared to an actual competitive event. Guys like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo played hard throughout, but their teammates? Not so much. No need to look any further than the final score; all offense, no defense. Team LeBron gets the win against Team Durant 163-160.

THE UGLY – There’s no other way to spin it. The 2022 Slam Dunk Contest was one of the worst ever. For an event that’s supposed to be a true crowd-pleaser, it turned out to be a long-drawn-out and underwhelming event with very few elite dunks in sight. Overall, it was a disaster. Shades of Michael Jordan’s free-throw line dunk or Vince Carter’s legendary 2000 outing were nowhere to be seen. Instead, players took more time putting on jewelry, dancing, and lacing up Timberlands than showcasing their hops. Obi Toppin won the contest, but we use the word “won” lightly since he basically lifted the award by default.

Austin Cindric Takes the Checkered Flag at the Daytona 500

Rookie driver Austin Cindric stunned everyone on Sunday when he outlasted the competition and took home his first Daytona 500 victory. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series officially began this weekend, and it couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. Multiple wrecks throughout the day took out several cars, including one pile up in the last 50 laps. However, Cindric and his team avoided the wreckage and would narrowly beat out Bubba Wallace at the finish line.

A PHOTO FINISH IN THE #DAYTONA500!



AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS! pic.twitter.com/abobUxgbRa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

NASCAR also introduced fans to the sport’s Next Gen cars, which debuted at Daytona over the weekend. Between the highly-competitive first race at Daytona and the biggest changes to the stock cars themselves in years, it’s a great start to what will surely be another exciting Cup Series season.

MLB Delays Spring Training Until March 5

Baseball fans remember the 1995 lockout well. Hopefully things won’t come to that in 2022, but the season is already in danger after MLB officials backed up spring training to March 5. The league and the Players Association still haven’t worked out a new collective bargaining agreement. Therefore MLB officials announced the postponement of all spring training games on Friday.

The last c ollective bargaining agreement expired in December and MLB owners proceeded to lock out the players. Negotiations have been unproductive ever since, and further talks on Thursday ended after only 15 minutes. Teams were set to welcome players to spring camps this week, with preseason games first scheduled for February 26. For now, all plans are on hold. MLB prefers to have around four weeks of spring training. If the preseason is delayed any further, the start of the regular season could be in jeopardy.