Spotify Inks Major New Deal in Wake of Joe Rogan-Neil Young Controversy

Spotify is teaming up with Complex Networks for an exclusive live audio programming deal beginning February 21. The American media company will exclusively use Spotify Greenroom for all of its live podcasts.

Spotify Greenroom is the platform’s live audio app giving fans a place to discuss music, sports, and all things pop culture. Competing with the better-known social network called Clubhouse, the hope is for this new partnership to increase users.

Starting February 21, Complex Networks will begin to launch four new shows via Spotify Greenroom. From sports to music, the programming shows a range of subjects and hosts.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Complex Style ISH will go live at 5 p.m. PT. Ismaila Traoré and Kat Mateo are the show’s hosts, and will discuss everything and anything about the fashion industry. Tuesday’s episodes will focus on fashion trends and interviewing special guests in the business. Thursday’s shows, however, will be about the latest styles seen on the red carpet and on-screen.

Complex Sports Live will be available to listen to on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT. Pierce Simpson and Zion Olojede will talk about current sports news. They will also look back at the big games from the week and give their own analyses.

The Complex Rap Show will drop on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. PT. Hosted by DJ PVNCH, the show is all about the New York rap scene. The creative director and touring DJ will share his first-hand experiences in the hip/hop community.

Lastly (but certainly not least), Complex Unsanctioned will air on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. PT. The show will cover all things wrestling and WWE-related, with its hosts Sir Wilkins and Alex, Queen of the Ring.

Neil Young Encourages Spotify Employees To Quit

Neil Young is continuing his campaign against Spotify. After removing his entire music catalog from the platform, he is urging its employees to quit their jobs. On his website, he calls out CEO Daniel Ek for focusing on the numbers, rather than the artists.

“To the musicians and creators in this world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art,” he says. “To the workers at Spotify, I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of the place before it eats up your soul. The goals stated by Ek are about numbers – not art, not creativity.”

Although Ek promises to put $100 million into the work of artists in “marginalized” groups, the streaming giant has not given any more specific details.

What do you think about Spotify’s new partnership? Will its new diverse audio programming help with its public image? Or, will it fuel even more controversy? Let us know your thoughts.