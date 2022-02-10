Spotify: Number of People Visiting Membership Cancelation Page Has Increased 200 Percent

The number of Spotify users who are visiting the platform’s “cancel membership” page is increasing exponentially. Likely, this is due to the ongoing controversy regarding Joe Rogan’s podcast on the streaming service.

Due to accusations of Rogan spreading dangerously misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from Spotify. In turn, fans are feeling inspired to leave the platform as well. According to CNN, traffic to Spotify’s cancellation page has increased 196% week to week.

Numbers of people visiting Spotify page to cancel membership soars by almost 200% in one week https://t.co/p8VaqlyRjH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 10, 2022

On the week of January 17, around 39,924 visits to the page were recorded. During the next week, 118,168 visits were reported. These growing numbers prove that the controversy is sparking users to take action for what they believe in.

“This is a huge spike,” Seema Shah at SimilarWeb says. “It implies people were passionate about the issue and took immediate action. We’ll see if it keeps rising.”

As of right now, we are not sure just how many cancellations Spotify has seen this month.

CEO of Spotify Responds to Controversy

Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek is speaking out about the ongoing Joe Rogan Experience controversy.

“There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you. Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful; I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company. I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

Ek goes on to discuss the criticism Spotify is receiving by not removing Joe Rogan from their service.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek continued. “And I want to make one point very clear; I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed; but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

As a result, Spotify and Joe Rogan are removing hundreds of episodes from the podcaster’s catalog. These include offensive material and misinformation. The platform is also investing $100 million in content created by individuals in minority groups.

“If we believe in having an open platform as a core value of the company, then we must also believe in elevating all types of creators, including those from underrepresented communities and a diversity of backgrounds. We’ve been doing a great deal of work in this area already but I think we can do even more.”