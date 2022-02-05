Spotify Reportedly Pulls 70 Episodes of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Streaming music and podcast service Spotify faced increased pressure to take action against their highest-paid star, Joe Rogan, after critics labeled his podcast misinformation. Spotify stood by Rogan, and their $100 million investment in him; but have now reportedly quietly scrubbed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience from their library. Rogan, himself, had taken a break from streaming new shows while the public relations fallout calmed from the national spotlight.

Rogan’s podcast is the most listened-to podcast on Spotify, with tens of millions of listens every week. Rogan and other mega-streamers are central to the company’s plan to expand beyond music. They want to take on rivals such as Apple and Amazon for a share of the digital media publishing market.

Which Past Episodes Were Removed From Spotify?

Many of the podcasts that Spotify censored involved so-called far-right commentators, like Alex Jones. Milo Yiannopoulos, Owen Benjamin, and Canadian writer Gavin Miles McInnes also got the cut. Rogan recently addressed the controversy in a social media video. He then commented again on his own podcast.

“I put out a video a couple days ago; other than that, not much I can do,” Rogan said to a guest. “When you’re hearing [calls for censorship] from people who are losing the information attention game — people like CNN — when they’re calling for other networks or shows to be censored or limited, it’s like, ‘Just do better.'”

It appears that the constant and deliberate complaints about misinformation worked. However, new data continues to emerge about COVID weekly, much of which directly contradicts long-held beliefs regarding lockdowns and similar measures. Just last week, a new study at Johns Hopkins University found that lockdowns and other restrictions in the first wave of the pandemic reduced COVID deaths by just .2 percent, Daily Mail reports. Rogan has been outspoken about his beliefs on COVID lockdowns, in particular, about the theatrical nature of some restrictions.

“It’s been pretty clear up until this point that all these lockdowns don’t work. They don’t stop the spread,” Rogan said in the past.

Spotify faces public criticism to censor Rogan

Spotify chose to remove 70 episodes in the aftermath. However, not every removal coincides directly with COVID “misinformation.”

Some removals date back years or even a decade-plus; meaning that Spotify made a deliberate effort to take swift yet measured action. Nevertheless, the United States guarantees a list of personal freedoms, including speech, at the very top of the Bill of Rights; therefore, any such action that limits these freedoms is subject to potential legal scrutiny.

So far, Spotify has mostly stuck by their superstar. Even when the company’s own employees threatened to strike in the summer of 2020 after they hired Rogan. In a recent meeting with staffers, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek offered a more tepid response.

“I know some of you feel disappointed, or angry, or even hurt, by some of this content. And the fact that it remains on our platform,” Ek said last Wednesday. “There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with. And I find very offensive. [However,] he is the No. 1 podcaster in the world by a wide margin.”