Star-Studded Nissan Super Bowl Commercial Is Full of Action and Comedy

Nissan went all out to recruit several Hollywood A-Listers, including Eugene Levy, for their hilarious Super Bowl commercial.

Nissan was one of many car companies to land a Super Bowl ad this year. But the way they tied in their celebrity cameos definitely made them stand out. The ad mainly revolved around Levy, but it included key performances from Marvel stars Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista. And of course, Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara.

Essentially, Levy tries out Larson’s new 2023 Nissan Z, a yellow sporty-looking car. He takes it for a spin, blowing past O’Hara’s Nissan and putting on a show in front of Bautista and Gurria. The two recruit Levy for an action movie called “Thrill Driver,” where Levy sports ridiculous but hilarious long gray hair.

The best line in the whole commercial might be Levy, now as a “Fast & Furious”-esque action star, staring down the enemy vehicle and saying, “Well cock-a-doodle-doo.” No one else could’ve pulled off the line with the same gravitas.

Check out the one-minute Nissan Super Bowl ad for yourself below.

Eugene Levy Fans Love His New Role

After Nissan posted their Super Bowl commercial on YouTube, several fans chimed in on the video’s comments section. For the most part, viewers seemed to love the direction Nissan went with it. And their star-studded cast, of course.

“Best commercial I’ve seen in forever, that could be made into a movie! With that as the trailer. I would see it…” one person wrote in the comments.

“If this were made into a full-length film, I would give them ALL of my money!” someone else said.

Another person commented, “Amazing commercial. I was smiling, laughing, and waiting with anticipation like it was a real goofy good film. Great job Nissan.”

Has anyone reached out to Levy’s agent about putting him in a new action flick? With the new hair-do, of course.

See Guy Fieri in ‘Flavor Town’ For Bud Light’s Super Bowl Commercial

But Eugene Levy wasn’t the only celebrity to make a cameo appearance in a Super Bowl commercial. Guy Fieri also made a notable appearance in a commercial for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

The premise of the ad is that these seltzers are bursting with so much flavor that they must be presented to Fieri, the Mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors (AKA, Flavor Town). Everyone in this land mimics Fieri’s frosted tips and red leather outfit, showing just how iconic the Food Network star is.

We give major props to Bud Light for capitalizing on Fieri’s association with flavor and incorporating it into their ad. While it doesn’t quite beat out Eugene Levy with long hair, the Bud Light Super Bowl ad definitely ranks among the top contenders.