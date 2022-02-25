‘Station 19’ Fans Are Not Happy With These Crossovers

Fans of Station 19 love the show. However, there are times when the series crosses over with another Shonda Rhimes drama.

With the news that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season, there are some Station 19 viewers that aren’t so excited. The firefighter and paramedic-based show are set to continue as well. Heading into a sixth season later this year, the Seattle-based series will have more stories to tell in the near future.

Most likely, that means more crossovers with Grey’s. And, that’s exactly the issue for Station 19 fans. A fan took to Reddit to share their discontent.

“When you’re binge watching either show and suddenly you realize you’ve missed an important crossover episode [because] you’ve missed either an injury or death,” u/_edenadele_ wrote. “It’s also a pain [because] [Grey’s Anatomy] is on Netflix, but [Station 19] is on Hulu so there’s really no easy way to watch both shows together, in order, without a whole bunch of effort on the individuals part.”

They were not alone.

“I agree, while I love both shows, sometimes I just want to watch one or the other. But then I have to watch the other to understand. … I wish they would just let S19 be [its] own show sometimes.”

“I agree with the ‘in order’ part the most,” u/Fertasd2 replied. “[And] couldn’t find anything on what is the official order at each crossover, so when I watch I spoilered [sic] a lot to myself[.] For example from GA to S19. Which, for example, ruined the only exciting storyline too [sic] in S19.”

So, it seems that there are too many crossovers. At least, if you ask these Station 19 fans. Don’t expect those episodes to stop happening, though.

‘Statoin 19’ Teases Destrution Coming

On the heels of the show getting a renewal for Season 6, Station 19 is headed for big episodes. With the Winter Olympics being finished, the show is set to return with new episodes and that means big drama. And, the second half of the season is going to be rough according to Kristen Vernoff, the showrunner.

“The back half of the season takes a little bit of a darker turn than [I first planned]. The writer’s room keeps mocking me, because I came into this season, after [the] Year of COVID, like, ‘It’s the Season of Fun, you guys!’ And the whole first month, they were pitching me darkness, so I was like, ‘No! It’s the Season of Fun!’ And then everything I got pitched was darker than anything [that had come before],” she said to TV Line.

That’s saying something, too. Remember Dean Miller’s death? And the fact that Andy and Robert are almost ready to sign divorce papers? Get ready, the tears are probably coming later this season.