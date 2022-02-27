‘Station 19’: One Upcoming Episode Is Shrouded in Mystery

An upcoming episode of Station 19 is shrouded in mystery. The firefighter drama based in Seattle is gearing up for a wild second half of this season. And it seems like something big might go down in this episode, called Searching for the Ghost. Why? Because we don’t have nearly as much information on it as we usually get for upcoming episodes.

According to Cartermatt, ABC has not released any information on the upcoming episode or what it’ll cover story-wise. It does appear that the episode will be some sort of crossover, but there’s still very little information.

Of course, there are still some guesses that can be made. No doubt Vic’s pregnancy will be addressed and the ramifications of it. We should also see more of the storyline of Sullivan getting that lieutenant promotion. Considering how hard he’s worked to build the trust of his fellow firefighters, this new job could change everything for him.

He probably doesn’t want to come off power-hungry considering his past with the station, so that’ll definitely come into play at some point.

While some fans are frustrated that there’s no clue what we should truly expect from Searching for the Ghost, it’s also pretty exciting. There’s really no telling what’s coming.

‘Station 19’ Producers Have Teased ‘Death and Destruction’ In Upcoming Episodes

It looks like whatever’s about to go down may not be pretty. In a recent interview with TV Line, Showrunner Kristen Vernoff and actress Jaina Lee Ortiz both said that there are a lot of dark moments this season.

“The back half of the season takes a little bit of a darker turn than [I first planned]. The writer’s room keeps mocking me, because I came into this season, after [the] Year of COVID, like, ‘It’s the Season of Fun, you guys!’ And the whole first month, they were pitching me darkness, so I was like, ‘No! It’s the Season of Fun!’ And then everything I got pitched was darker than anything [that had come before],” Vernoff told TV Line.

Ortiz echoed that sentiment, and also noted that it’ll have plenty of other types of drama as well.

“It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be steamy, there’s going to be fire, there’s going to be drama, people are going to die…” she said of the latter half of the season.

Needless to say, the vague nature of the upcoming episode is keeping fans on pins and needles until it airs. You can watch the next episode unfold on March 3rd at 8/7 central on ABC.