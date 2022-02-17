‘Station 19′ Showrunner Teases’ Great Stuff Coming Up’ for Travis and Emmett

With “Station 19” and many of our other favorite shows returning pretty soon, fans are more than eager to find out more.

As many fans know, the show is based on Shonda Rhimes’s long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy.” The shows tie together due to former surgeon, Ben Warren leaving the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to become a firefighter in the firehouse Station 19.

Since 2018, the show has served fans the perfect blend of action and drama. From rushing to rescue civilians to the struggles that come with romantic relationships, the show has failed to excite us!

During an interview with TV Line, the website answers a few burning (pun intended) questions from fans regarding their favorite television shows. This includes “9-1-1,” “SWAT,” “Reacher,” “Lone Star,” “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “FBI: International,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and more.

A fan of the hit ABC series gets their question answered regarding the relationship of a fan-favorite couple. “Will we see more of Station 19‘s Travis and Emmett anytime soon? –Monika”

“I delivered your question to showrunner Krista Vernoff during this year’s SCAD TVfest (which streams this Thursday through Saturday; get details), and she excitedly responded, ‘Oh, there’s great stuff coming up for Travis and Emmett. We just read a great script for them.’ So… yes!”

Well, fans, now you can all get excited about one of your favorite TV couple’s relationships. And you have a new event to look into on SCAD’s website.

‘Station 19’ Executive Producer & Showrunner Krista Vernoff Sounds Off to the Series’ Renewal

With “Station 19” coming back swinging on February 24, fans aren’t the only ones excited!

Last month, the show’s executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff discussed her excitement for the show’s upcoming renewal with Deadline. “It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders who are on our show. And in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe. I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19.”

President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich also voiced his excitement for the upcoming renewal. “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate. [It] is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities. And a thrilling night of appointment television.”

‘Station 19’ Ranked as ABC’s 2nd Best Performing Show Last Year

After the long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” late last year, “Station 19 was ranked 2nd Best Performing Show! Considering Grey’s has been on for nearly 17 years, that’s pretty impressive. So, what makes this series so popular?

Well, Outsiders, check out this premise and see if you’d like to know.

“The series follows a group of heroic firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19 from the captain down the ranks to the newest recruit in their personal and professional lives.”