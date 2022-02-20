‘Station 19’ Teases Death and Destruction in Upcoming Episodes

Station 19 has teased that these upcoming episodes will be full of drama, death, and destruction. So it looks like this season is going to get even darker in the next weeks. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff isn’t going to hold back. Besides, it just received some good news of its renewal for season 6. So there’s plenty of time to continue to expand the world.

Showrunner Kristen Vernoff has revealed that the show is about to get a lot darker. And while the original plan was to lighten the mood, she told TV Line that it became apparent exactly where season 5 was headed.

“The back half of the season takes a little bit of a darker turn than [I first planned]. The writer’s room keeps mocking me, because I came into this season, after [the] Year of COVID, like, ‘It’s the Season of Fun, you guys!’ And the whole first month, they were pitching me darkness, so I was like, ‘No! It’s the Season of Fun!’ And then everything I got pitched was darker than anything [that had come before],” she told the publication.

And it’s not as if the first half was all sunshine and rainbows, either. The mid-season finale saw the station in chaos. Ben Warren was in the midst of what will probably be a nasty custody battle. There’s also Andy Herrera and Robert Sullivan teetering on the edge of divorce. Not to mention, Vic Huges is grieving Dean Miller’s shocking death.

But it goes way beyond personal drama. Station 19 has explored topics such as the pandemic, racism, and police brutality.

‘Station 19’ Actress Jania Lee Ortiz Says ‘People are Going to Die’

If Dean’s death wasn’t enough, fans of Station 19 should brace themselves for some serious whiplash in the back half of season 5.

Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz has said that there’s a ton in store for Andy.

“Thanks to Krista, [Herrera’s] got turmoil and tragedy thrown [at her from] every direction, which makes it exciting, so I’m never bored,” she said. She also noted we can expect a ton from the next part of the season.

“It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be steamy, there’s going to be fire, there’s going to be drama, people are going to die… ” she said.

There’s no telling who it’s going to be, but knowing Station 19, we’re in for some shockers. If you want to catch the next episode of Station 19, you can tune in to ABC on Thursday, February 24th at 8/7 central. If you still need to catch up on old episodes, you can stream Station 19 on Hulu.