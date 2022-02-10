Steve-O Says Fans ‘Audition’ for ‘Jackass’ When They See the Stars on the Street

He has been part of the Jackass franchise for more than two decades, and now Steve-O is sharing some interesting stories about how fans have reached out to the stunt show’s crew.

While chatting with the Hollywood Reporter, Steve-O shared that fans of the show would approach the Jackass crew on the street and perform stunts on the spot. “It’s pretty remarkable how uniform it is. It always looks the same. What I get so universally is guys beginning me or pitching to me to kick them in the nuts. ‘Dude, can I get you to kick me in the nuts?’ It’s utterly shocking.”

The Jackass star also said with confidence, he would bet anything that he has had more guys ask him to kick them in the nuts than anybody who has ever lived. “And I qualify that claim because I have made myself more accessible to people. I’m the guy who’s been on tour; doing the meet and greets after the shows. I’ve made myself exponentially more accessible than any of the other guys. And probably more than all of the other guys put together.”

Steve-O goes on to explain that since he has had more interaction with fans than other Jackass members, he has been asked by more guys to kick them in the nuts. “I’m pretty confident. I’ve kicked so many people in the nuts that I’ve actually gone into retirement and come out of nut-kicking retirement. This has been going on for decades now.”

The Jackass castmate then adds that 2001 was the first time he went to Spring Break for paid personal appearances. And that’s when it came to him that he should open a nut-kicking booth. “Like a photo or a video, people would have to line up to get me to kick them in the nuts. I could’ve probably changed anywhere from $20 to $100 per kick. It’s f—ing insane.”

Steve-O Reveals What Stunts Didn’t Make the Cut in ‘Jackass Forever’

While also chatting with the Hollywood Reporter about Jackass Forever, Steve-O revealed there were some stunts that didn’t make the cut for the new film. “Yeah, it was tough man. I broke my collarbone really dramatically. Like fully in half. So I had it put back together with two plates and a bunch of screws. But that footage didn’t make the cut.”

The Jackass star noted that by not putting his injury in the film, it shows how ridiculously good the flick really is. “I did a collarbone spring. Not a headspring or a handspring. I bounced right on my collarbone.”

In regards to what kind of training the Jackass crew had to do for some stunts, Steve-O declared, “The only training we did for the treadmill stunt was that everybody had to have one music lesson to learn how to play their instrument. So I don’t know if there’s a lot of training that goes into any of the more dangerous stuff.”