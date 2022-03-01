Steven Seagal Speaks Out About Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Following Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has officially addressed the situation.

During an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday (February 28th), Steven Seagal states that most people have friends and family in Russia, as well as Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda. To provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

Steven Seagal goes on to say that his prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution. “Where we can live and thrive together in peace.”

Fox News reports in 2018, Russia appointed Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties with the U.S. Through the position, Seagal would facilitate relations between Russia and the U.S. in the humanitarian field. This includes cooperation in culture, arts, public, and youth exchanges.

Steven Seagal has Russian citizenship through a presidential decree. He has been defending Russian President Vladimir Putin on various policies. Such as Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. The actor has been a vocal critic of the U.S. government as well.

Meanwhile, the fight between Russia and Ukraine is continuing on. Fox News notes the exact death toll is not clear. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states at least 16 children are dead. These are among the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of casualties in the country.

Joe Rogan Criticized For Sharing Fake Photo of Steven Seagal

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has been receiving some criticism after reportedly sharing a fake photo of Steven Seagal joining Russian military forces.

As previously reported, Rogan shared a fake CNN headline that claimed Steven Seagal joined Russia’s special forces. He wrote at the time, “If I had to guess the plot of this f—ed up movie we’re living through, I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Rogan shared a snapshot of the article. Which reads, “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

However, critics pointed out that the photo in the supposed article is a screenshot from Steve Seagal’s 2016 film Sniper. After deleting the post, Rogan addressed the criticism. “I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was parody, which isn’t surprising. But honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either. He was banned from Ukraine in 2017. Because he was labeled as a national security threat. I, like all of you hope the tragic situation is resolved there quickly.”