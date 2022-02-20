‘Storage Wars’: Dan Dotson Recaps Motorcycle Ride To Palm Beach

Dan and Laura Dotson took a little Palm Springs trip this weekend, and the “Storage Wars” auctioneer recapped the ride with some great photos.

The Dotsons rode on over to the California hot spot for some “wind therapy,” meeting up at Palm Springs Harley-Davidson for some photos. From there, the bearded Dan Dotson also posed for some selfies with the OCC riders. Finally, the couple ate some great food and posed for another photo.

Dotson got a few Twitter likes out of the photos. One “Storage Wars” fan said, “Looking good, Dan And Laura. Looks like a great time had by all!”

New Season of ‘Storage Wars’ Coming?

Well, that’s what they’re saying. With the Dotsons back at the helm, TV Show Ace noted last week that the show’s Season 14 premiere would air on March 8.

TV network A&E also talked about a new format for the long-time show. Apparently, the newbies will take on the old-timers this season.

Could You Follow The ‘Storage Wars’ Rules?

Looper recently collected all the rules that “Storage Wars” stars face each week on the show.

First, no one can inspect the storage units before the auction starts. That bucks the trend of most auctions. But that’s why fans love the show so dang much. “Storage Wars” stars can look into a unit and have five whole minutes to see it without going inside. Sure, there’s some past controversy with former star Dave Hester. In Season 6, Hester alleged some planted items, but both sides settled out of court.

Another rule prohibits physical violence. Yeah, tempers flare, and fingers get pointed in faces happen. The show producers would likely cut all that nonsense out of the final product these days — wink, wink.

But wait. Would you ever think that an auctioneer and a star would get into a fracas? In 2015, TMZ reported a brawl between the Dotsons and Dave Hester. Hester pushed Laura Dotson to the ground, and footage made its way into Season 8.

Another rule means nobody takes credit cards or checks. It’s all about the cash, and all those bidders have their pockets flush with money for shows. Sadly, bidders can’t run to the ATM between bids or use checks. So, you won’t see a storyline with a bidder running out to the money machine and getting back to make a final bid. But there’s some strategy involved. Contestants have figured out crafty ways to get their competition out of the way for units they want. Of course, there’s outbidding. You get your rivals to empty their pockets early, and you win. That’s half the fun of the show, right?

Finally, show producers can give the cast scripted lines on the show. Executive producer Thom Beers spoke about the show’s behind-the-scenes policies during a panel discussion.

According to Reality Blurred, Beers said, “in the old days, we avoided talking heads because it was the death knell.”

Beers said the canned conversations alienated viewers.