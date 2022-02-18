‘Storage Wars’: Here’s How Much of the Show Is Scripted

Even though Storage Wars is technically a reality series, there’s always a bit of skepticism that comes with shows in this genre. After all, sometimes, real life just isn’t as exciting as scripted TV.

In the case of Storage Wars, executive producer Thom Beers admitted that sometimes, the producers have to feed lines to the stars. But it’s not quite like you might think. According to Beers, he didn’t like the narration-style framing device that so many reality shows use. So, he decided to put the power of “pushing” the story forward to the stars.

“I have to admit: There’s some writing involved,” the Storage Wars producer shared during a National Geographic behind-the-scenes panel. “We do it in ‘Storage Wars,’ we do it in ‘America’s Lost Treasures.’ … I’m so tired of narration driving story.”

Beers stated that production feeds the cast roughly half of their lines during their solo interviews. This”allows them to “translate what we need to push the story.”

But Beers said that the lines that the Storage Wars stars read don’t really impact the overall story. Rather, “the story is the story,” and the lines that the cast members receive just help tie everything together.

This wasn’t the only aspect that Beers and the production team were unsure of. Apparently, the interviews between segments of the show is a fairly new tactic, too.

“In the old days, we avoided talking heads because it was the death knell,” he shared, according to Reality Blurred.

As for the fights and the drama that occurs on the show, it seems that all of these exciting moments are genuine. Like Beers said, the Storage Wars stars aren’t trained actors, so even if they tried to fake an altercation, it wouldn’t be convincing.

‘Storage Wars’ Star Talks Balance Between Home Life and Work

For some Storage Wars stars, life away from the auctions is just as chaotic as their time on the show. This is especially true for Brandi Passante, a single mom of two young kids. During the series, Passante has proven herself to be a formidable bidder. But balancing work and home life is a tough task for anyone in front of cameras.

“I try to overcompensate by taking them cool places and buying them a lot of s**t,” she shared with Inquirer.net. “I want to keep them humble, as well, but it’s kind of hard when you’re not present as often as you feel like you should be.”

Meanwhile, she also wants to be sure that her kids stay as far away from the spotlight as possible, and thankfully, they do, too.

“I don’t think that they really cared for what comes with it,” she said on the Scorch’s Sloppy Seconds podcast. “I think a lot of people think I never see my children or something because I don’t put them on there, but I’m doing it out of respect to them.”