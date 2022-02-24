‘Storage Wars’ Star Laura Dotson Celebrates Snowy Mountain Views

Laura Dotson is taking in the snowy weather in California. Earlier today, the Storage Wars star uploaded a video on Twitter, showing the snowfall on the mountains. Since California rarely experiences this weather, Dotson had to record it to celebrate.

In the clip, Dotson showed her fans how gorgeous the snowfall looks on the mountains in California. I mean, the palm trees waving back and forth while the snow glistens as it falls makes up an amazing scene. At the end of the video, you can hear the actress say, “Snowing on the mountain” and “Sunny California.”

One fan chimed in, “It was snowing a little bit here in Golden Valley AZ. Today to! Crazy weather for sure!! Stay safe and warm you two!!”

Laura Dotson and Her Husband Enjoy Spending Quality Time Together

Laura Dotson and her husband, Dan enjoy spending time together when they’re not filming episodes for Storage Wars. Last month (January 16), the couple went on a bike ride to catch some wind therapy. What better way to relax than biking outdoors? In order to remember the amazing day, they took a few photos together to share on Twitter.

Dan Dotson shared three selfies and one group photo on Twitter. Judging by the post, it looks like they had a great time on their adventure in January. I mean, Laura Dotson’s laughter in the first picture says so.

Season 14 of Storage Wars is Upon Us

That’s right Outsiders, you heard the news. A&E’s Storage Wars has a brand new season coming out and we have the release date for you.

On February 10, Casey Nezhoda shared the release date with her Instagram followers. Obviously, the premiere has to be soon since she has a huge smile on her face in the photo.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, Cheers to #Storage Wars Season 14 coming out Tuesday, March 8th only on A&E!! Go #team.”

There you have it Outsiders! The brand new season of Storage Wars premieres on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Don’t forget to tune in!