‘Storage Wars’ Star Reveals Show Doesn’t Highlight Bad Storage Units Enough

If you’ve ever watched Storage Wars, you’ve probably noticed the bidders on the show often strike gold and get valuable units. Though it’s natural for this to happen every now and then, show regular Brandi Passante revealed she thinks they don’t show the bad units enough.

Talking to Distractify last year, Passante discussed many of the lesser-known aspects of the show. When asked if the show was scripted, she had a few answers, including the fact the show sometimes doesn’t include storage units that don’t have much value. Denying producers plant anything in them, she said they’re excluded “because it’s not as interesting” and goes on to say she wishes the show would highlight them more often.

“You’re going to get good ones and bad ones, and I don’t think the show really highlights the bad ones as much … but it definitely happens,” Brandi said. “From the very beginning, I think when people saw the show, they just assumed that this was some kind of get-rich-quick, modern-day treasure hunt and in every unit, you’re going to find something great — but that’s just not how it goes. You just have to try your best to make a guesstimate as to what’s going to be in there.”

Though it makes sense to mainly include heavy-hitting units, it makes the show a bit more predictable. Couple that with the fact there are people on the show you probably don’t like, you almost hope they do find a bad one or two.

Regardless, the show began in 2010 and still has a huge dedicated fanbase, so they must be doing something right.

Brandi Passante Talks About Balancing the Show and Parenthood

Working a normal day job or being a stay-at-home parent and then becoming a reality show star is quite a transition. For Brandi Passante, it became a juggling act and she talked about balancing her Storage Wars role with parenthood.

Funnily enough, the whole thing happened by accident. In a 2014 interview with The OCR, Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schultz revealed their humble beginnings. Passante attended an auction with Shultz who happened to have a camera crew with him. “They asked me, ‘Who’s the girl up front?’ Schultz said in the interview. “‘Would she mind being on TV?”

Luckily for the show, she didn’t mind. However, she soon found out she may have gotten more than she bargained for. “It’s a blessing and a curse,” Passante said. “Sometimes you just want to go to the grocery store and pick up some milk.”

In another interview with Dad Diary in 2020, she also revealed the show took over her life at first. She worked 60-hour weeks and had trouble spending time with her then 5 and 7-year-old kids. “I try to overcompensate by taking them cool places and buying them a lot of s**t,” she said. “I want to keep them humble, as well, but it’s kind of hard when you’re not present as often as you feel like you should be.”

Luckily, she seems to be balancing both responsibilities well now.