Super Bowl 2022: NFL Honoring Air Force 75th Anniversary With Special Pregame Flyover

The Super Bowl serves not just as a celebration of football this year, with the NFL tributing the Air Force too. To honor the military branch’s 75th anniversary, a special pregame flyover will occur.

Fox News reports the NFL is honoring the Air Force by having five elite pilots take part in a pregame flyover. The event will occur during the closing notes of the national anthem, with the pilots flying over SoFi stadium later this evening. Steve Hinton is one of them and spent the last 25 years flying aircraft with the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team. He spoke to the news outlet about the opportunity and what to expect.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this elite group,” Hinton said. “The demonstration teams are made up of our finest aviators, not that they’re any better than the rest of them, but they represent our armed forces well, and in my experience with them for the last 25 years, I’m so proud to be a part of that.”

Continuing, Hinton said this is a small taste of what Air Force pilots are capable of. “This is one way to present taxpayers with what the Air Force has, their abilities. It, of course, only scratches the surface, but these are amazing pilots and amazing equipment that the United States Air Force has. Their capabilities are hard to even describe.”

Hinton will fly a North American P-51D Mustang. These first saw use during World War II and will be one of the five planes above the stadium tonight. Among them will also be the F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II, making the plane selection quite varied.

“Here’s your Air Force,” Winton said. “We’re representing the past, present and future.”

You can catch the show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern tonight.

Super Bowl Fans Aren’t Crazy About the SoFi Stadium’s Menu

Though Super Bowl fans are eager about the game and the flyover, one thing they aren’t crazy about is the SoFi stadium’s food items. After several examples were revealed on social media platforms, reception has been fairly negative.

Sports reporter Arash Markazi posted a clip of the foot on Twitter almost a week ago and people are not really impressed. In typical Twitter fashion, fans began roasting the stadium for its food, which incidentally is something they accuse the stadium of doing too much of.

A tour of the food that will be available on #SuperBowl Sunday at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kdfAqGmiUE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 8, 2022

“I’m sad to say I’m from LA after looking at your video. Ask me, you’ll find the best food across the street from Sofi Stadium. Street vendors. LOL (that’s not a joke),” someone commented. “6000 nose bleeds for some trash food? They could have at least redone the burnt pizza,” someone else wrote.

To be fair, even burnt pizza is good pizza. Most of the time.