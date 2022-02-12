Super Bowl 2022: What Time Does the Game Start?

Grab your chips and favorite beer from the grocery store, because Super Bowl 2022 is almost here. Here is everything you need to know.

Sports fans are excited to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head on Sunday, February 13. Yep, that’s right: Super Bowl 2022 has officially arrived. After a football season full of crazy games, both teams are hoping to make history.

Here at Outsider, we want to make sure you are fully prepared for the big game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Super Bowl 2022 is being broadcasted on NBC. For those of you who don’t have cable, no worries. It will be streaming on Peacock, as well as NBCSports.com. Both apps are available on mobile devices, as well as on AppleTV.

The game is kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday night. Make sure to order pizza and get your drinks ready in time.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Every year, the Super Bowl surprises fans with a killer halftime show performance. This year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem are co-headlining the big event. Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are slated to be the show’s special guests. Collectively, these performers have won 44 Grammy Awards total.

To announce the big halftime performance, all four stars came together for one epic trailer. Check it out below.

This lineup is a bit different from years past. Typically, the NFL chooses 1 headliner, as well a 1 special guest to take the stage. Past performers include Lady Gaga, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and Bruno Mars, to name a few. Personally, I love watching collaborations between different stars in the industry. It shows how music can bring us all together.

Matthew McConaughey’s Super Bowl Commercial

Viewers will also get to see some pretty fun commercials this year. Matthew McConaughey is starring in a Salesforce advertisement, encouraging businesses to help build a more sustainable future. The cloud-based software company is introducing its #TeamEarth campaign, which is all about doing our best to conserve the planet we live on.

Dressed in an astronaut suit, McConaughey says that we need to restore Earth before pioneering space.

“It’s time to build more trust. It’s time to make more space for all of us. So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let’s stay here and restore ours. Yeah, it’s time to blaze our trail. ‘Cause the new frontier? It ain’t rocket science. It’s right here.”

We can’t wait to see more commercials like these on Sunday night.