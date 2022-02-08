Super Bowl: How California Is Preparing for the Big Game

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this weekend to determine the NFL championship.

It is practically a home game for the Rams even though they will be listed as the visiting team. The game is being played on the team’s home field, SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles. Sunny southern California will provide the backdrop for this weekend’s big game and the weather is expected to be gorgeous. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for NFL cities. Teams bid to have the championship game come to their town. Hosting the big game is a huge boost to the city’s tourism efforts as thousands of football fans will spend millions of dollars in Los Angeles this weekend.

Of course, hosting an NFL game of this magnitude requires a lot of hard work. Host cities are also expected to roll out the red carpet and give fans a weekend they will never forget. Los Angeles has been prepping for this weekend’s Super Bowl for Months. Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board president and CEO Adam Burke recently spoke with Fox News about how the city is preparing. Easing transportation, creating a welcoming environment and having fun are part of the game plan.

“The first thing I’d like to say is that LA is always red carpet-ready,” he says. “That’s one of the beauties of being here in L.A., because between awards season, major sporting events, major conventions, one of the things a lot of people don’t know, even the LA Convention Center is used for year-round for filming and television production. We always are ready to host these kind of major events. It’s just kind of in our DNA. We live to do this.”

Super Bowl Possibilites Have Los Angeles Ready For Opportunity

The economic impact of hosting the biggest football game of the year also cannot be understated. Burke his team know this and also plan to have Los Angeles ready.

“There are two things that I think are really important,” he continues. “One is we know the conservative estimates show that it can generate between $230 and about $470 million in local business sales. It’s going to be a huge lift to our local economy. But more importantly, it’s going to bring thousands of jobs back.”

Creating a genuine Super Bowl experience for all ages is also something every host city strives for. Burke says the city’s commitment to this aspect has also been top notch.

“It’s amazing, he says. “Honestly, I’m like a kid in a candy store because it’s literally like a football amusement park for kids of all ages. And I think that’s the cool thing is it’s something that’s incredibly family friendly to take your young kids if you want.”

The Rams and Bengals will kick off this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.