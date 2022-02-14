Super Bowl LVI: 50 Cent Makes Surprise Halftime Show Appearance

It turns out all of the rumors about 50 Cent were true. The iconic rapper was a special guest star at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was everything it was hyped up to be and then some. The big game may be being played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but this halftime show almost made us forget entirely that there was a game going on. Part of that is due to the fact that there was so much star power on stage at SoFi Stadium. One of them, of course, we weren’t expecting. That was the “In da Club” singer 50 Cent.

That’s right, Outsiders. 50 cent joined up with other rap and hip hop stars like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in southern California. After Snoop and Dre teamed up to perform “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” the camera panned down to an upside-down 50 Cent. “He was joined by a bunch of dancers while he performed his hit song “In da Club.” Check it out down below:

Rumors Were Floating About a Potential Guest Star Appearance at Super Bowl LVI

Prior to 50 Cent’s guest appearance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, there were rumors floating around about who could potentially make a guest appearance. We know that 50 Cent has a good relationship with all of the other stars involved, and he has even collaborated with Dr. Dre and Eminem in the past.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, previously spoke to the media about whether or not fans would see him on Sunday.

“They got a lot of rules with NFL and stuff like that and it would be down to a T the way they rehearse that,” 50 Cent told the Associated Press. “So I don’t what’s going on with that. I think it’s a Dr. Dre thing that one right there. Then you got Em with Kendrick right. It’s hard to do Dr. Drew without Snoop.”

“Gotta see what happens,” he said.

Well, Outsiders, we found out what happened. 50 Cent was able to be a part of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and it was incredible.

Oldest Halftime Show Ever

It’s safe to say that the halftime show performers and the coaches on the field couldn’t be more different. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent have a combined age of 286, making them the oldest group to ever perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay is only 36 years old. Similarly, the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor, is 38. That makes them the youngest two head coaches to ever square off in the NFL’s biggest game.