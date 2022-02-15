The Super Bowl LVI Ad Featuring George Strait You May Have Missed

There is a lot going on during the Super Bowl. Sometimes you miss a play or a commercial. Did you catch this George Strait commercial? It wasn’t widely shown.

As the King of Country, you know that Strait probably gets asked to do Super Bowl ads every year. He has an endless catalog of music that could be used. His image alone is enough to excite fans worldwide. However, it isn’t often that the country music legend agrees to things like this.

While there were commercials about crypto and NFTs and other new tech ventures, George Strait didn’t go for that. I’m not even sure he knows what Bitcoin is. Anyway, this one was for those folks in Texas and the surrounding region, so if you don’t live around there, chances are you missed out on this one.

With all of the news about billionaires entering the space race, it is fun to see a little parody of that from country music’s finest. Check out the video below and see it for yourself.

“Who caught George heading to space during [the Super Bowl] last night?” the caption read. Those in the Lone Star State know what’s up with H-E-B. The grocery store is one of the state’s favorites. If you live in the Ohio Valley region, it would be like a Kroger commercial. Except, everything is bigger in Texas. And at H-E-B, Here, Everything’s Better. This one had a little bit of everything that makes for a solid Super Bowl commercial.

George Strait Super Bowl Commercial Excites Fans

First of all, the commercial does a good job of hiding what the commercial is about. It also does a great job keeping George Strait a secret until the right moment. Chances are, Strait sees going up for one of these space flights as just another rodeo with a different kind of bronco. The cowboy wasn’t really in a rocket, but he looked cool, calm, and collected in his signature black cowboy hat and astronaut uniform.

In the replies to the video, Strait’s fans were commenting and talking about seeing it or missing out on the live experience. That’s what makes these commercial breaks so great. You never know who you are going to see. The local and regional commercials might be some of the best out there, too. H-E-B had a vision and knew what it needed to do to get it done.

As far as star power, George Strait is as big as it gets in Texas. And things in Texas are huge! Highways, the food, the state itself. This was a fun 60 seconds that wasn’t a car commercial, wasn’t about investing money into the next internet venture, and had enough dialogue to be funny and memorable.