Super Bowl LVI Broadcast Mistakes Mickey Guyton for Jhené Aiko

The broadcast for the Super Bowl LVI just mistook Mickey Guyton for Jhené Aiko. The major error occurred before the game even began. Jhené Aiko was set to sing “America the Beautiful” then Mickey Guyton would follow with The National Anthem. Both did incredibly in their performances, but someone working on the broadcast made a major flub here.

But when flashing Jhené’s name on-screen during the performance, the camera focused on Mickey. It was a major blunder that was at least fixed quickly, and the camera focused back on Jhené Aiko, who absolutely stunned with her rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

People Were Quick to Respond to the Blunder

“Mickey Guyton slays the anthem. Too bad the same couldn’t be said for whoever wound up confusing for her Jhene Aiko,” one person wrote.

Another person also picked up on it.

“Bruh they definitely just tried to introduce Jhené Aiko and showed Mickey Guyton then cut to Jhené when she started singing, get it together,” the Super Bowl fan tweeted.

Other fans chimed in about the moment.

“Did you all see how the camera panned on Mickey Guyton when they were announcing Jhene Aiko? What’s up with THAT??? Don’t know who is who???” the Super Bowl viewer wrote. It was definitely not a good look for NBC, whose in charge of broadcasting the Super Bowl. The network has had a busy year and is also broadcasting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Here’s How You Know these Two Super Bowl Singers

Both Guyton and Aiko are absolute vocal powerhouses.

Aiko is known for her R&B vocals. She’s released three albums and has contributed music to major film soundtracks such as Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Aiko has released three albums over the course of her music career. Her first album, Sould Out, was released in 2014. In 2017, she released her sophomore album Trip. Her third studio album, Chilombo, came out in 2020. For that album, she earned three Grammy nominations including Album of the year.

Mickey Guyton is a country artist. Her debut single, Better Than You Left Me, reached 34 on the Country Airplay Chart. In 2020, she released the single Black Like Me, which earned her a Grammy Nomination and further propelled her into the spotlight. She also performed at the Grammys. Now, she’s taken her talents to the Super Bowl. Her rendition of the national anthem is truly incredible.

Both of these artists did a fantastic job at the Super Bowl.

The game is seeing the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.