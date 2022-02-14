Super Bowl LVI: Coinbase QR Code Commercial Has NFL Fans Divided

Cryptocurrency has been a hot topic over the last few years and it was a hot topic during one of the commercials during Super Bowl LVI.

That’s right, Outsiders. Coinbase, the leader in the online wallet space, ran a 60-second ad during the Super Bowl. NFL fans are divided over it and some are just flat-out confused.

As the old saying goes, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” And Coinbase took that motto to the next level on Sunday. You would think that they’d go all out for a Super Bowl commercial but instead, all their commercial consisted of was a QR code bouncing from corner to corner of our television screens. It looked oddly similar to an old screensaver on your computer. There were no people, no words, no anything other than a random QR code bouncing around. The ad came across television screens during the first quarter of the big game.

As for the people who scanned the barcode during the Super Bowl commercial? Well, Coinbase gave away $15 to every one of them. However, not everyone watching the Super Bowl knew what to do with Coinbase’s barcode. As a result, plenty of folks took to social media to express their frustration.

How many people actually knew what to do with the floating QR code? #BitcoinAd #AdFail #SuperBowl — Stash (@StacyLee7) February 14, 2022

There was one fan who knew they were supposed to scan the on-screen code with their smartphone. But they were disappointed when it turned out to be a code for the cryptocurrency, bitcoin.

“I know I’m not the only one who scanned that qr code and was disappointed when it was a bitcoin url,” they tweeted after.

i know im not the only one who scanned that qr code and was disappointed when it was a bitcoin url — 🏳️‍⚧️Taylor🏳️‍⚧️ (12 days till b-day) (@jibba_w) February 14, 2022

As many of you out there probably know, the cost for an ad slot during Super Bowl LVI isn’t cheap. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the average cost for a 30-second commercial during the game is about $6.5 million. One fan couldn’t believe that Coinbase paid that much money just to put a QR code on the screen.

Coinbased payed 7 million dollars to put a QR code on my TV during the super bowl. — TLaw 🗡 (@KNC1_) February 14, 2022

Some Fans Did Like the Coinbase Commercial During Super Bowl LVI, However

While there were NFL fans who didn’t like the Coinbase advertisement, there were plenty of others who did. One fan called the cryptocurrency promotion the “best” advertisement during the entire Super Bowl. Another fan called the commercial “genius.”

“That Coinbase ad? Best of the Super Bowl. By far. The moment it popped up with bouncing QR code, it was clear.”

That Coinbase ad? Best of the Super Bowl. By far.



The moment it popped up with bouncing QR code, it was clear. — Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer (@ForrestBH) February 14, 2022

“Whoever thought about the QR code commercial is a genius.”

Whoever thought about the QR code commercial is a genius. — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) February 14, 2022

“We cheered louder for that @Bitcoin when the QR code but the corner of the TV than we have for the whole Super Bowl #Bitcoin #SuperBowlSunday”

https://twitter.com/PWebb158/status/1493014140155273217

There was one small problem with the ad, however. All of the people who were scanning the QR code and heading to Coinbase actually crashed their website for a short time.