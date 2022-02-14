Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Kneels During Halftime Show for Colin Kaepernick After Rumors of Controversy

During the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, rapper Eminem took a knee despite rumors of controversy in light of Colin Kaepernick.

Eminem was part of the big halftime show along with Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

According to a report from Puck, the rapper was at odds with the NFL over kneeling “Colin Kaepernick-style” during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show. Eminem did indeed take a knee after the report stated the NFL had nixed the idea.

Super Bowl LVI Rumors Shot Down By NFL Representatives

The rumors for Super Bowl LVI were shot down as false before the broadcast by NFL reps, who told The New York Post that players have been taking knees since 2016 without sanctions, so musical talent wouldn’t be held to a different standard.

The report says league organizers “also flagged something that Snoop Dogg was set to wear as possibly appearing gang-related.” Dr. Dre had a lot of back-and-forth aggravations in planning his set, according to the report.

Now, this report also cites a source close to Dr. Dre as saying the rapper felt “disgustingly censored.” Of course, the NFL did not want cursing. Also, the league was said to have been uncomfortable with a lyric in “Still D.R.E.” — “still not loving police” — because it did not want this performance to be a divisive moment.

Dr. Dre Has Built His Worth Through Becoming Mega Star Across The Board

Dr. Dre is a business mogul; a former member of the rap group N.W.A.; one of the first artists to record under Death Row Records; and the face behind the OG blue tooth headphones, Beats By Dre. He has built a career that skyrocketed him into icon status. But, with all of this on the rapper’s resume, and his lengthy career in the business, where does that leave Dr. Dre when it comes to his net worth?

As of 2021, the music icon’s net worth was reported to be an impressive $820 million. Dr. Dre first became a well-known name on the music scene when started DJ-ing at some well-known clubs. It was here that Dr. Dre would begin forming the group that would catapult the rapper to stardom, N.W.A.

In 1986, the popular rap group which included rappers Ice Cube, the late Eazy-E, DJ Yella, and MC Ren released their iconic debut album, Straight Outta Compton. By the early 1990s, Dr. Dre left the group starting his solo career. In 1992, Dre released his debut solo album, The Chronic which shattered album sale records and earned the performer multiple accolades. He was on the big stage on Sunday night and provided many with some musical memories.