Super Bowl LVI: Has One Big Halftime Surprise Already Been Spoiled?

Fans are thinking that this Super Bowl surprise may have been spoiled earlier this week. Hint: it has something to do with the halftime show.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always full of surprises. This year, the NFL is inviting more than just one headliner to the stage. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all coming together as a hip-hop supergroup. However, fans are thinking that there is another rap legend that will be appearing tonight.

Tonight’s performance may feature the famous 3-D hologram of Tupac Shakur. Rumors have been swirling around since The Sun reported an anonymous leak from the production team. The report adds that fans could see the hologram performing “California Love” alongside Snoop Dogg and Dre. The trio recorded this song altogether in 1995, just one year before Shakur’s death.

In addition, this year’s Super Bowl Sunday marks the 26th anniversary of Tupac’s album All Eyez On Me. Coincidence? We think not.

Interviews and social media posts are adding to these rumors. For instance, British rapper Sway has a difficult time keeping a straight face in this interview with Access.

I think Sway just confirmed the Tupac hologram at the Super Bowl with his facial expressions 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/sWNbQNKs0z — peter parker’s webstrings (@imthisrandomguy) February 13, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal teases fans a bit as well.

“If the technology is anything like [the Michael Jackson hologram in Las Vegas], it’s gonna be awesome. It really is,” he adds.

Fans are excited to hear about the possibility of seeing Tupac Shakur grace the stage again.

“That would be Great! Tupac Loved the city of L.A.,” one fan writes.

“Ok. Tell me it wouldn’t be epic if in the middle of the half time show performance at the super bowl that everyone stops and all the sudden @2PAC shows up in hologram to perform #CaliforniaLove with the rest of the legends,” Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys says.

Do you think the Super Bowl Halftime Show surprise has been spoiled? Luckily, we only have a few more hours before finding out.

When To Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you’re anything like me, you are looking forward to the halftime performance more than the actual game (don’t judge me). Here is where and when you can watch the hip-hop legends take the stage.

The game’s kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. This means that the halftime show should happen sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NBC, or check it out on streaming platforms like fuboTV and Peacock. Typically, the performance lasts between 12 and 15 minutes. I suggest preparing your snacks ahead of time so that you don’t miss any of the action.

We are hoping it is a night to remember for sports and music fans alike. We’ll keep you updated all day and night with the latest news from the event.