Super Bowl LVI: Here’s Who Is Singing ‘America the Beautiful’

Super Bowl LVI is tonight. Here’s whose singing “America the Beautiful” this year.

Singing “America the Beautiful” before the start of the game is tradition, and at the Super Bowl, it’s a huge honor to be asked.

Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” tonight. Aiko is a 33-year-old Grammy Nominee from Los Angeles, California. Her sister is also in music, R&B singer Mila J. Aiko.

Jhené Aiko has been in the music industry for over a decade before finally dripping her first solo album, Souled Out, in 2014. In 2016, she and rapper Big Sean released a collaborative EP together. Then, she dropped her second album, Trip, in 2017. These first two albums were certified gold. But her newest album, Chilombo, which came out in 2020, was certified Platinum.

Aiko also has a song in the soundtrack for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

After getting nominated for a Grammy, the now Super Bowl singer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her process:

“When I record songs, I usually do like 10 versions,” she said. “I keep remixing them because I want to hear it with a different instrument, pace, or whatever, and so a lot of the songs that you hear on Chilombo have about, literally, between six and ten different versions. In [a] time that most people perceive as dark or chaotic, that’s where I find my inspiration. That’s when I’m my most creative. So I’m not saying that I’m hoping for another crazy year, but whatever happens, there’s always something to be inspired by.”

Who’s Performing in the Halftime Show?

Aiko has been selected to Sing “America the Beautiful” this year. But who was selected to perform in the halftime show?

Tonight, you can expect to see Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem, co-headline tonight’s halftime event with Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar appearing as special guests. These artists have 44 Grammy’s in total, so it’s definitely quite the star-studded event.

This is a bit different than in previous years. Usually, the event chooses one single headliner to play the halftime show. But this year’s collaboration will set the Super Bowl apart from other years.

Here’s What Time the Super Bowl Starts Tonight and How to Watch

If you love watching the Super Bowl, you definitely don’t want to start late. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are facing off tonight.

The game will air on NBC, but don’t sweat it if you don’t have cable. You can also tune in on Peacock or NBCSports.com. It’s definitely a busy season for NBC, as the channel is also airing the Olympics right now.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.