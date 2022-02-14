Super Bowl LVI: Joe Buck Left Teary Eyed By Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem

The national anthem has been performed at all but one Super Bowl since the event’s inception in 1967. And though some early Super Bowls featured marching bands rather than singers, for the past 40 years, the anthem has been performed by some of the most famous singers and groups of their time.

As a musician, being chosen to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is an incredible honor. From the moment the musician is announced, the pressure is on to give the most incredible performance possible. Well, it’s safe to say that Mickey Guyton knocked it out of the park for this year’s Super Bowl LVI performance, as her voice moved Joe Buck to tears.

Under a picture posted to his Instagram page, a teary-eyed Joe Buck writes a simple caption: “Anthem. Cried.” And with a performance like Guyton’s, what more really needs to be said?

Fans couldn’t agree more with Buck, leaving comments such as, “Hell Yeah!!! That was an amazing rendition of the National Anthem!!” and “Great performance. I don’t blame you”.

Mickey Guyton is now not only the first black woman to be nominated for a Grammy for best country solo performance but also has an incredible Super Bowl performance under her belt! Needless to say, the future couldn’t be brighter for Guyton.

Dolly Parton Praises Mickey Guyton Super Bowl Performance

Joe Buck isn’t the only celebrity in awe of Mickey Guyton’s rendition of the national anthem. In a recent interview with Billboard, country music icon, Dolly Parton, had nothing but glowing things to say about Guyton.

She said of her fellow female country star, “I’m always tickled to death when country music is given the respect that I really think it deserves. And country music is so hot right now. We have so many great new artists – and to get to sing on the biggest show of the year, and for it to be one of our own, I feel like a proud parent.”

Surprisingly, Parton has never performed at the Super Bowl herself. But Parton revealed that this isn’t for lack of trying on the NFL’s part.

Though Parton has been offered the role of national anthem singer many times, she always declines. On the possibility of performing the anthem, Parton says, “I’d be scared to death to sing that. That is such a hard song to sing. And people are so critical if you really mess up bad. I’ve just always been afraid of it. You always want it to be great. Especially something that serious. Maybe someday I’ll get the nerve to do it.”