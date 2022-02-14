Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Defeat Cincinnati Bengals

In an NFL postseason filled with fantastic finishes, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the team down the field for a late fourth-quarter touchdown. He threw a short 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp. It put the finishing touches on a superb season for Stafford, who graduated from college at Georgia and spent his entire NFL career with the Detroit Lions. That was before this magical season.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams’ defense sacked Joe Burrow as it did throughout the game. Aaron Donald forced Burrow to fling an incomplete pass that sealed Los Angeles’ victory. It made Rams Coach Sean McVay the youngest coach ever to win a Super Bowl in NFL history. Burrow also suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter but made his way back onto the SoFi Stadium field for the next series.

Super Bowl LVI Saw Bengals Score 10 Early Third-Quarter Points

The Bengals exploded for 10 points early in the third quarter. Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a long TD pass on the first pass of the third, making it 17-13. Then, Evan McPherson came on for another field goal and made it 20-13 Cincinnati. But Rams kicker Matt Gay booted a field goal, cutting the Cincinnati lead to 20-16. That’s where things stood after three quarters of Super Bowl LVI.

Heading into halftime, the Rams suffered a significant injury. Odell Beckham Jr. was running a pass route then crumpled to the turf. He apparently injured his knee on a non-contact play and would not return to the game.

In the second quarter, Stafford hit Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown pass. But the PAT was botched on the hold, so that put the Rams up 13-3 at that point.

Rams Jump Out With Early First-Quarter TD Pass To Odell Beckham Jr.

But here come the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow led the team down on a long drive, which set up a key play at the Rams’ 6-yard line. Burrow took the snap and pitched it out to Joe Mixon, who threw it to Tee Higgins for a touchdown pass. The PAT was good and it was 13-10 Rams in the second quarter. That’s how the first half ended with Cincinnati getting the second-half kickoff.

After the Bengals did not convert on a fourth-down play, Stafford hit Beckham Jr. in the right corner of the end zone for an early 14-yard touchdown pass. It gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

But Cincinnati did get on the board late in the first quarter. Burrow completed a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase that set the Bengals up for business and a potential touchdown. But the Rams’ defense kept them out of the end zone. They settled for a 29-yard field goal from McPherson and the first quarter ended with the Rams on top 7-3.