Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans Confused By Eminem’s Oddly Dark Eyebrows

When Eminem performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier today, fans were quick to talk. About his eyebrows, that is. The rapper, 49, played his 2002 classic “Lose Yourself.” Listening to such an oldie didn’t even register for most NFL fans, though. They were only focused on one thing.

When we think of Eminem, we probably think of all of the years that he bleached his hair. He did it for so long, it became a staple of his look. However, he’s slowly phased out the bleached hair for a more natural look. Throughout the years, we’ve seen the iconic rapper go through a lot of different style choices. Not only has he stopped bleaching his hair, he even grew a beard. One can’t help but notice all of the hair changes that the iconic rapper undergoes. However, tonight’s look didn’t sit right with NFL fans.

Fans Took to Twitter to Discuss Eminem’s Eyebrows

As with any societal happening, NFL fans watching the Super Bowl halftime show took to Twitter to share their thoughts. And a lot of those thoughts were about Eminem. “Eminem got fake eyebrows!” one person tweeted. Another NFL shared, “Who let Eminem out with those eyebrows though…”

Other people were using the halftime to make fun of the rapper’s dark brows. One social media user said that his brows were “hella funny.” And, of course, someone had to ask it: “Did Eminem draw his eyebrows on with a sharpie?”

Really, any which way that you could frame it, people were talking about his dark, bold brows. The comments ranged from downright hilarious to pure disbelief to actual frustration at how noticeable they were. With all of these comments about the rapper, it’s almost like the Super Bowl halftime show focused solely on Eminem. However, he was joined by other musical legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. Even with such a stacked halftime show lineup, some fans couldn’t even find it in them to enjoy the others. They were just too focused on his eyebrows.

“Good halftime show!” one person tweeted. “But honestly Eminem’s eyebrow’s were a little distracting.”

One social media user even offered up this opinion: Eminem’s eyebrows “look like wigs.”

His Beard Was Up For Discussion, Too

Other NFL fans noticed that Eminem’s beard was almost just as dark as his bold eyebrows. Of course, some might not have seen much of the hip-hop icon since his bleached blonde days.

“Who drew on Eminem’s beard and eyebrows?” someone asked. “And how y’all gonna let him go out looking like that.”

Although the major opinion seems to be one of confusion, some fans were envious of his various facial hair.

“Idk who does Eminem’s eyebrows but I need an appointment!” someone said. And, perhaps, this person summed up the whole experience best: “eminem has thick eyebrows (I AM JEALOUS).”