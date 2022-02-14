Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans Love Silverado’s ‘Sopranos’ Themed Commercial

Fans of the smash-hit crime drama The Sopranos probably think of Tony Soprano‘s 2003 Cadillac Escalade or Johnny Boy Soprano’s 1966 Cadillac DeVille when they think of cars of the show. But a new generation has taken the reins and brought with them a new signature vehicle.

In a Super Bowl LVI commercial from Chevrolet, The Soprano family, more specifically, the children, Meadow and AJ, are shown in their new ride. Rather than a Cadillac, the Sopranos now cruise in the first-ever all-electric Chevrolet Silverado unveiled this year.

YOU WOKE UP THIS MORNING. GOT YOURSELF A GUN. pic.twitter.com/wJYVzQkGdD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

With the iconic Sopranos theme playing in the background, Meadow drives through the streets of New Jersey, casually adjusting her sunglasses and sucking on a lollipop. The now-adult Sopranos star passing through the scenes of the original Sopranos opener brings up bittersweet feelings, as the final episode aired almost 15 years ago and James Gandolfini, the actor behind Tony Soprano, passed away six years later.

That said, fans of The Sopranos were thrilled by the Silverado commercial, taking to the internet to express their excitement. One fan remarked, “Silverado EV commercial was good too. Gotta love a good Sopranos call back”. Another said, “Sopranos!! Reunited. Well done. Great execution.”

A particularly enthusiastic viewer declared, “The Silverado Sopranos commercial was the best one so far”. And after seeing The Sopranos opening sequence, with Meadow behind the wheel this time, it’s hard to argue with them.

Stars of ‘The Sopranos’ Aren’t the Only Iconic Characters to Return for a Super Bowl Commercial

Seeing adult Meadow and AJ Soprano was a pleasant surprise. Get ready, though, because they aren’t the only iconic characters to return to TV for the Super Bowl. Advertisers know that one of the best ways to catch viewers’ attention is to push the nostalgia button. With that in mind, Verizon brought out the big guns for their commercial.

In a 10-second teaser posted to YouTube, Verizon revealed that they will have none other than Chip Douglas in their Super Bowl commercial. That’s right, Jim Carrey is reprising his role as the unhinged cable installer from The Cable Guy for Verizon’s ad.

As we haven’t seen Chip Douglas since the film’s release in 1996, this commercial is particularly exciting for fans of the black comedy. To make the return even sweeter, Verizon CCO and SVP, Andrew McKechnie, shared that Carrey is delighted as well.

In an interview with Adweek, McKechnie said the following. “Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time. Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story, both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents.”