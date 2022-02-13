Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans React To Joe Burrow’s Outrageous Suit

We need to know what all of you Outsiders think of Joe Burrow’s style. He just showed up to Super Bowl LVI in an outrageous suit.

Just a few hours before the kick-off of Super Bowl 56, players from both teams started to arrive at SoFi Stadium to warm up. As for the 25-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, he will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl. So, you know that he once again showed up in style. Burrow arrived at the stadium decked out from head to toe in striped black and grey suit. Alongside it, he was rocking a pair of Nike kicks, a black top hat, and his signature shades.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted a video of Burrow walking into the locker room. Check out his outfit down below:

There’s no denying that Joe Burrow’s choice of outfits and overall style has been a huge talking point as of late. As a matter of fact, you could argue that it’s been one of the biggest storylines throughout the 2021 NFL season. The first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has shown up to press conferences throughout the year rocking rimless shades and winter coats that would make Joe Namath jealous.

After Burrow showed up at the Super Bowl in his tiger-striped suit, you better believe that Bengals fans have full confidence that they will be bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

“So glad I got my bets in before I saw Joe Burrow’s fit,” one fan said on Twitter. “Had I seen the suit and hat, I would have def put my checking account, savings account, and kids on the Bengals money line.”

It’s been a hell of year 🎶 https://t.co/4CyZwTgh9B — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) February 13, 2022

“Joe Burrow took being a Bengal to the next level with his tiger striped suit,” commented another fan.

Our official Outsider Twitter account even got in on the fun.

Not Everyone Loved Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl LVI Outfit

While Bengals everywhere love their star quarterback’s swag, the same can’t be said for every single NFL fan out there. There were plenty of fans who didn’t think Joe Burrow’s tiger-striped suit at the Super Bowl looked very good at all.

“I like #JoeBurrow, but he needs a stylist,” one person tweeted. “That tiger suit needs to go!”

“Had the Bengals winning tonight until Joe Burrow appeared in that suit,” another fan said.

One Twitter user even compared Burrow’s eccentric style to that of Cam Newton.

“Oh please, I want to like you, don’t do the Cam outfits, for the love of God don’t!”

After Burrow and the Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Ohio-native was spotted wearing a black turtleneck along with a dazzling “JB9” chain. He told reporters that stones in his necklace were indeed real.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said of the diamonds. “I make too much money to have fake ones. So, these are real.”