Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans React To Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem Performance

Watching Super Bowl LVI get ready to rumble on Sunday got a big boost as fans approve of Mickey Guyton’s performance of the National Anthem.

Guyton took center stage before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams did battle in SoFi Stadium. And fans were really giving it up for her after her voice soared through the crowd.

In case you missed it, then here is the Super Bowl LVI performer singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” We found ourselves on the edge of our seats, too, thanks to the country singer and songwriter.

Some fans were taken aback, in a beautiful way, when listening to Guyton’s voice and performance.

That was one of the best national anthems I've heard in awhile #SuperBowl #Mickeyguyton — Nathan K. Proft (@TheRealNaterTot) February 13, 2022

Another fan was also getting into the singing of the famed anthem, too. She writes: “Extremely here for the Mickey Guyton National Anthem, and I have strong opinions about it.”

Musicians killed it! Get it Mickey Guyton. And that choir!!! The flyover with the mix of planes was cool too. Setting up to be a great day. 🤩🥰 — Wendy Mayer (@WendyAMayer) February 13, 2022

Super Bowl LVI Singer Was Aware of Importance Around Performance

She was all set to go ahead of the performance. In fact, she told The New York Post that for her to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI is a huge moment for black people.

“It’s Black History Month,” Guyton said. “And a Black Country singer gets to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow. This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

As always, most fans will tune into the Super Bowl Halftime Show. You might know the main headliners. But there always are some surprises.

Possible Surprise Showing of Hologram Tupac Shakur Is Rumored

Stars will include Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. They are coming together as a hip-hop supergroup. But there might be another one who appears on the screen.

Who could it be? Well, it might be worth seeing a famous 3-D hologram of Tupac Shakur. Rumors have been swirling around since The Sun reported an anonymous leak from the production team.

So, this hologram might show up with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre during a performance of California Love. All three did record this song back in 1995. They did it a year before Tupac Shakur’s death.

In addition, this year’s Super Bowl Sunday marks the 26th anniversary of Tupac’s album All Eyez On Me. This might be a coincidence here. But it would be an interesting one indeed.