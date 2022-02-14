Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans React To Pregame Flyover

Before kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, a first-of-its-kind flyover soared over SoFi Stadium.

It will be Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, and Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Bengals, who will be the stars out on the field on Sunday. But prior to the game, there were five stars up in the sky. In what is being called the Air Force Heritage Flight, five aircraft were part of an incredible formation flight over the stadium in Inglewood right as the national anthem came to an end. The five aircraft represent the Air Force’s 75 years as a service branch.

Check out the spectacular flight down below:

WATCH: Here's the @usairforce Heritage flight flyover just before kickoff of the #SuperBowl!



Maj. Kristin 'BEO' Wolfe piloting the F-35A Lightning II out of @HAFB (@F35demoteam) and Maj. Garret Schmitz (from Price, Utah) piloting the F-16 (@ViperDemoTeam).@fox13 pic.twitter.com/0C24UodZFu — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) February 13, 2022

By all accounts, it seems like NFL fans were loving the pre-game flyover just as much as they will enjoy the Super Bowl itself.

“P-51 leading the flyover is cool,” one fan replied on Twitter.

“That flyover ROCKED!” said another fan.

“I just wanted more than two seconds of that sweet five ship formation flyover, but whatever. #SuperBowl”

What Kind of Planes Are in the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Flyover?

As we mentioned up above, there were five planes that were a part of the Air Force Heritage Flight that took place prior to the Super Bowl. What’s so cool about them is that they each represent different eras. You’ve got everything from the World War II P-51 Mustang to the modern-day F-35 Lightning. We’ve got a list of all five aircraft that were a part of the flight down below:

P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundtion, Chino

A-10 Thunderbolt from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

F-35 Lightning from Hill Air Force Base, Utah

It was the P-51 Mustang that was leading the Super Bowl LVI flyover formation on Sunday. It’s without a doubt one of the most storied military aircraft in history. Also known as the “Wee Willy II” the P-51 Mustang was used during World War II and was also in several Air National Guard units.

After doing its time in the service, the plane wound up being sold to a private owner. It went on to become an air racer and even broke the World Speed Record for piston engines in 1979. We also mentioned above that the F-35A Lightning was piloted by Kristin Wolfe and the F-16 by Garret Schmitz. If you are wondering who was in charge of piloting the P-51 Mustang, that honor was given to Steve Hinton, a Heritage Flight pilot and the president of Planes of Fame Air Museum.